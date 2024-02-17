#3 Southern Aroostook Beats #6 Jonesport-Beals 67-36 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #3 Southern Aroostook Boys Basketball Team beat the #6 Jonesport-Beals Royals 67-36 in the opening Class D Quarterfinal on Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors led 17-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 38-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Southern Aroostook outscored Jonesport-Beals 17-2 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 55-26 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Southern Aroostook had 4 players in double figures. Ethan Collier and Lincoln Hardy each had 19 points. Dylan Burpee had 15 points and Trafton Russell had 11 points. The Warriors had 7 3-pointers in the game. Lincoln Hardy drained 3 3's, Ethan Collier 2 3's and Trafton Russell and Ryder Russell each hit a 3-pointer. Southern Aroostook was 14-17 from the free throw line.
Jonesport-Beals was led by Brevan Kenney with 14 points including 3 3-pointers. Eli Peabody had 13 points with 3 3-pointers. The Royals were 4-10 from the free throw line.
Jonesport-Beals season comes to an end with a 12-8 record.
Southern Aroostook, now 13-6 will play in the 1st Class D Boy's Semifinal on Wednesday night, February 21st at 7 p.m.
Check out the stats from the game
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Jonesport-Beals Boys
|14
|10
|2
|10
|36
|Southern Aroostook Boys
|17
|21
|17
|12
|67
Box Score
Jonesport-Beals
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Eli Peabody
|7
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Kaden Beal
|9
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Remington Page
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nathaniel Johnson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brevan Kenney
|10
|-
|3
|1
|3
|William Guptill
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bradley Kenney
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|James Brasted
|4
|1
|-
|2
|6
|Ethan Faulkingham
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Owen Alley
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Nathan Faulkingham
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josiah Dyer
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nathaniel Carver
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Isiah Robinson
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|36
|7
|6
|4
|11
Southern Aroostook
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Lincoln Hardy
|19
|5
|3
|-
|-
|Dillan Bishop
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ethan Collier
|19
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Dylan Burpee
|15
|5
|-
|5
|6
|Ryder Russell
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Trafton Russell
|11
|1
|1
|6
|8
|Connor Lane
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Daniel Kuindersma
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brayden Peters
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Richard Chambers
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cooper Scott
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Andrew Lewis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kason Lawlor
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|67
|16
|7
|14
|17
Check out the photos from the game from Janet Vose!
#3 Southern Aroostook - #6 Jonesport Beals
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper