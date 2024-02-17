#3 Southern Aroostook Beats #6 Jonesport-Beals 67-36 [STATS/PHOTOS]

Southern Aroostook-Jonesport Beals February 17, 2024 Photo Janet Vose

The #3 Southern Aroostook Boys Basketball Team beat the #6 Jonesport-Beals Royals 67-36 in the opening Class D Quarterfinal on Saturday afternoon.

The Warriors led 17-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 38-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Southern Aroostook outscored Jonesport-Beals 17-2 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 55-26 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Southern Aroostook had 4 players in double figures. Ethan Collier and Lincoln Hardy each had 19 points. Dylan Burpee had 15 points and Trafton Russell had 11 points. The Warriors had 7 3-pointers in the game. Lincoln Hardy drained 3 3's, Ethan Collier 2 3's and Trafton Russell and Ryder Russell each hit a 3-pointer. Southern Aroostook was 14-17 from the free throw line.

Jonesport-Beals was led by Brevan Kenney with 14 points including 3 3-pointers. Eli Peabody had 13 points with 3 3-pointers. The Royals were 4-10 from the free throw line.

Jonesport-Beals season comes to an end with a 12-8 record.

Southern Aroostook, now 13-6 will play in the 1st Class D Boy's Semifinal on Wednesday night, February 21st at 7 p.m.

Check out the stats from the game

Line Score

1234T
Jonesport-Beals Boys141021036
Southern Aroostook Boys1721171267

 

Box Score

Jonesport-Beals

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Eli Peabody721--
Kaden Beal91212
Remington Page0----
Nathaniel Johnson0----
Brevan Kenney10-313
William Guptill0----
Bradley Kenney21---
James Brasted41-26
Ethan Faulkingham0----
Owen Alley21---
Nathan Faulkingham0----
Josiah Dyer0----
Nathaniel Carver0----
Isiah Robinson21---
TEAM0----
TOTALS3676411

Southern Aroostook

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Lincoln Hardy1953--
Dillan Bishop0----
Ethan Collier195233
Dylan Burpee155-56
Ryder Russell3-1--
Trafton Russell111168
Connor Lane0----
Daniel Kuindersma0----
Brayden Peters0----
Richard Chambers0----
Cooper Scott0----
Andrew Lewis0----
Kason Lawlor0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS671671417

Check out the photos from the game from Janet Vose!

#3 Southern Aroostook - #6 Jonesport Beals

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

 

