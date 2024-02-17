3 Southern Aroostook Beats #6 Jonesport-Beals 67-36 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #3 Southern Aroostook Boys Basketball Team beat the #6 Jonesport-Beals Royals 67-36 in the opening Class D Quarterfinal on Saturday afternoon.

The Warriors led 17-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 38-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Southern Aroostook outscored Jonesport-Beals 17-2 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 55-26 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Southern Aroostook had 4 players in double figures. Ethan Collier and Lincoln Hardy each had 19 points. Dylan Burpee had 15 points and Trafton Russell had 11 points. The Warriors had 7 3-pointers in the game. Lincoln Hardy drained 3 3's, Ethan Collier 2 3's and Trafton Russell and Ryder Russell each hit a 3-pointer. Southern Aroostook was 14-17 from the free throw line.

Jonesport-Beals was led by Brevan Kenney with 14 points including 3 3-pointers. Eli Peabody had 13 points with 3 3-pointers. The Royals were 4-10 from the free throw line.

Jonesport-Beals season comes to an end with a 12-8 record.

Southern Aroostook, now 13-6 will play in the 1st Class D Boy's Semifinal on Wednesday night, February 21st at 7 p.m.

Check out the stats from the game

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Jonesport-Beals Boys 14 10 2 10 36 Southern Aroostook Boys 17 21 17 12 67

Box Score

Jonesport-Beals

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Eli Peabody 7 2 1 - - Kaden Beal 9 1 2 1 2 Remington Page 0 - - - - Nathaniel Johnson 0 - - - - Brevan Kenney 10 - 3 1 3 William Guptill 0 - - - - Bradley Kenney 2 1 - - - James Brasted 4 1 - 2 6 Ethan Faulkingham 0 - - - - Owen Alley 2 1 - - - Nathan Faulkingham 0 - - - - Josiah Dyer 0 - - - - Nathaniel Carver 0 - - - - Isiah Robinson 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 36 7 6 4 11

Southern Aroostook

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Lincoln Hardy 19 5 3 - - Dillan Bishop 0 - - - - Ethan Collier 19 5 2 3 3 Dylan Burpee 15 5 - 5 6 Ryder Russell 3 - 1 - - Trafton Russell 11 1 1 6 8 Connor Lane 0 - - - - Daniel Kuindersma 0 - - - - Brayden Peters 0 - - - - Richard Chambers 0 - - - - Cooper Scott 0 - - - - Andrew Lewis 0 - - - - Kason Lawlor 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 67 16 7 14 17

