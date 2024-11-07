3 UMaine Beats #6 UC Davis 4-3 in America East Field Hockey Quarterfinals

The #3 Maine Black Bears beat #6 UC Davis 4-3 in the America East Field Hockey Quarterfinals Thursday, November 7th in Albany, New York.

The game was scoreless through the 1st Quarter, until UC Davis scored with 1:01 gone in the 2nd Quarter.

Maine answered 3:30 later when Olivia Geniti scored, her 9th of the season.

The Black Bears took a 2-1 lead with 7 minutes left in the 2nd Period on Micaela Grajales 3rd goal of the season.

But with 5:35 left in the 2nd Quarter UC Davis tied the score at 2-2.

UC Davis scored another goal to make the score 3-3 with 8:54 remaining.

But the Black Bears scored the game-winner with 1:40 gone in the 4th Quarter. Kate Richardson scored her 6th goal, assisted by Poppy Lambert.

Maine outshot UC Davis 25-13 and had a 16-7 shot-on-goal advantage. Maine had a 8-6 penalty corner advantage

Jayde Temby and Rozarie Mrazova split time in goal for Maine with Temby allowing 2 goals and recording 2 saves while Mrazova allowed 1 goal and had 1 save.

Maine will now take on #2 UNH on Friday morning, November 8th in the semifinals at 11 a.m. at Albany.