UMaine Field Hockey Coach Josette Babineau joined Chris Popper for the Weekly Maine Field Hockey Coach's Show on Labor Day morning, September 7th.

Coach Babineau talked about Maine's shutout wins, beating Stonehill on September 4th and Davidson on September 6th. She also looked ahead as the Black Bears will play Boston College on Friday, September 11th and Boston University on September 13th on the road in Boston

Check out the Coach's Show

Get our free mobile app