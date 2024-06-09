4 Bangor Beats #8 Brewer 7-3 in Northern Maine Class A Semifinals

The #4 Bangor Rams will be playing in the Northern Maine Class A Championship Game after beating #8 Brewer 7-3 on Saturday night, June 8th at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor. The game was broadcast on Ticket TV.

Brewer took an early 2-0 lead, scoring twice in the top of the 2nd inning. It was 3-1 Brewer, at the end of the 3rd inning. In the bottom of the 4th inning, Bangor scored 4 runs and tacked on 2 more in the bottom of the 6th for the 7-3 win.

Brewer outhit Bangor 11-7.

Kaiden Morin was 2-4 for the Witches, with a double. Jake Perry, Hunter Merrithew and Nick Tozier all banged out 2 hits. Grady Vanidestine, Logan Littlefield and Anderson Clifford each had a single for the Witches.

Morin started on the mound for Brewer. He went 3.0 innings and allowed 1 hit and 1 run, striking out 4 and walking 7. Zach Arnold came on and pitched 2.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 5 runs, 4 of which were earned. He struck out 2 and walked 1. Aiden McCue pitched the 6th inning, allowing 1 hit and 1 run, walking 1.

For Bangor, Mathieu Turcotte started on the mound, and went 2.2 innings, allowing 6 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which where earned. He struck out and walked 2. Teddy Stephenson came on in relief and earned the win. He went 4.1 innings, allowing 5 hits while striking out 8 and walking 1.

Jack Schuck and Kyle Johnson each had a double for Bangor, with each driving in a run. Ethan Sproul had a single, driving in 2 runs. Yates Emerson, Scott Sockabasin, Stephenson and Jack Earl each singled.

Brewer's season comes to an end with a 8-10 record.

Bangor will play #2 Messalonskee in the Northern Maine Class A Championship Game, after the Eagles beat #3 Skowhegan 6-6 on Saturday. The game will be played at Morton Field in Augusta on Tuesday, June 11th.