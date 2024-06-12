4 Bucksport Outlasts #2 Washington Academy 5-4 to Win the Class C Northern Maine Regional Final [PHOTOS]

The #4 Bucksport Golden Bucks outlasted the #2 Washington Academy Raiders 5-4 at the University of Maine on Tuesday night, June 11th in the Class C Northern Maine Regional Finals. The game was delayed because of rain and the players dodged raindrops throughout the game.

Bucksport scored 1 run in the top of the 1st inning and Washington Academy scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 1st. Bucksport answered with 2 runs in the top of the 2nd inning, to take a 3-2 lead.

The score stayed that way until Bucksport scored 2 insurance runs in the top of the 6th inning. Washington Academy scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th but Ryan Winchester struck out the final batter of the game with runners at 2nd and 3rd for the save, and put Bucksport into the State Championship game on Saturday.

Trent Goss started on the mound for Bucksport, and went 6.2 innings, allowing just 1 hit and 3 runs. He struck out 11 and walked 6. Winchester walked 3 and struck out 1, allowing 1 run.

Trevor Shimabukuro pitched 6.1 innings, allowing 7 hits and 5 runs, although just 1 was earned. He struck out 9 and walked 4. Caden Schwinn recorded the last 2 outs for the Raiders,

Carson Prout had Washington Academy's lone hit.

Gunter Cyr was 3-4 for Bucksport. Bo Provencher, Gavyn Holyoke, Jason Terrill and Nick Clair each singled for the Golden Bucks.

Washington Academy committed 3 errors in the game and Bucksport committed 1 error.

The Raiders' season comes to an end with a 16-3 record.

Bucksport, now 13-6 will play #2 Sacopee Valley in the Class C State Finals on Saturday, June 15th at 1 p.m. at the University of Maine.

Check out the photos from the game

Bucksport - Washington Academy Class C North Regional Finals The #4 Bucksport Golden Bucks took on the #2 Washington Academy Raiders Tuesday night, June 12th in the Class C North Regional Final at the University of Maine Gallery Credit: Chris Popper