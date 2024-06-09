4 Bucksport Upsets #1 Foxcroft Academy 6-0 in Class C North Semifinals

Gavyn Holyoke threw a 1-hitter and the #4 Bucksport Golden Bucks upset the top-seeded Foxcroft Academy Ponies 6-0 in a Class C North semifinal on Saturday, June 8th.

Holyoke struck out 10, walking just 2 as he faced just 25 batters in the game. He threw 109 pitches, 72 of them strikes in the win.

Meanwhile at the plat Holyoke went 2-5 with a solo home run in the top of the 5th inning.

Aiden Maguire, the leadoff hitter was 2-3 with a run batted in. Gunther Cyr was 3-4 with 2 runs batted in. Nick Clair and Bo Provencher each singled for the Golden Bucks.

Calvin Landry took the loss for the Ponies. Starting on the mound, he went 3.2 innings, allowing 7 hits and 2 runs, striking out and walking 1.Jadon Richard pitched the final 3.1 innings, allowing 4 hits and 4 runs, although just 1 was earned. He struck out 3 and walked 4.

Landry had the lone hit for the Ponies.

Foxcroft Academy's season comes to an end with a 16-2 record.

Bucksport will now take on the #2 Washington Academy Raiders in the Class C Northern Maine Regional Final on Tuesday, June 11th at the University of Maine. The State Championship will be played on Saturday, June 15th at UMaine.