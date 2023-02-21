4 Central Beats #5 Mattanawcook Academy Girls on Last Second Free Throw 44-43 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The #4 Central Girls and #5 Mattanwcook Academy Lynx split their regular season series. On Tuesday, February 21st the Girls Class C Quarterfinal was decided until the final play, when Chloe Daigle went 1-2 from the free throw line to give Central a 44-43 victory.

The game was tied 43-43 with 37 seconds left, after Meghan House hit a field goal for the Lynx. With 3.8 seconds left, Daigle was fouled, and made the 1st free throw, before missing the 2nd. It was her only point of the game, but a huge one as it gave the Red Devils the win!

Central led 10-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and the 2 teams were tied 19-19 at the end of the 1st Half. After Central went on a 16-9 run in the 3rd Quarter, Central was on top 35-28.

Central was led by Izzy Allen with 21 points including 4 3-pointers. Mary Allen had 9 points with a 3-pointer. Central was 11-17 from the free throw line.

Mattanawcook Academy was led by Kaitlyn Thornton with 11 points. Lauren House and Megan House each had 10 points. Lauren House had a 3-pointer. The Lynx were 10-20 from the free throw line.

Mattanawcook Academy's season comes to an end with a 14-6 record.

Central, now 17-3 will play in the Class C Semifinal now on Friday, February 24th at 3:30 p.m. again the winner of the Dexter-For Kent quarterfinal.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Mattanawcook Academy Girls 9 10 9 15 43 Central Girls 10 9 16 9 44

Box Score

Mattanawcook Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Julianna Cloukey 0 - - - - Sophie Blomsma 0 - - - - Navenah De La Cruz 0 - - - - Kiara Jenkins 0 - - - - Lauren House 10 3 1 1 3 JayLyn Crosby 0 - - - - Megan House 10 5 - - 2 Jennie Whitten 0 - - - - Chloe Wotton 0 - - - 2 Maya Gammon 0 - - - - Lily Wotton 3 - - 3 5 Kaitlyn Thornton 11 4 - 3 4 Molly Graham 0 - - - - Addison Cyr 9 3 - 3 4 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 43 15 1 10 20

Central