#4 Central Beats #5 Mattanawcook Academy Girls on Last Second Free Throw 44-43 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

#4 Central Beats #5 Mattanawcook Academy Girls on Last Second Free Throw 44-43 [STATS & PHOTOS]

Mattanawcook Academy - Central Girls Quarterfinal Photo Chris Popper

The #4 Central Girls and #5 Mattanwcook Academy Lynx split their regular season series. On Tuesday, February 21st the Girls Class C Quarterfinal was decided until the final play, when Chloe Daigle went 1-2 from the free throw line to give Central a 44-43 victory.

Mattanawcook Academy - Central Girls Quarterfinal Photo Chris Popper
loading...

The game was tied 43-43 with 37 seconds left, after Meghan House hit a field goal for the Lynx. With 3.8 seconds left, Daigle was fouled, and made the 1st free throw, before missing the 2nd. It was her only point of the game, but a huge one as it gave the Red Devils the win!

Mattanawcook Academy - Central Girls Quarterfinal Photo Chris Popper
loading...

Central led 10-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and the 2 teams were tied 19-19 at the end of the 1st Half.  After Central went on a 16-9 run in the 3rd Quarter, Central was on top 35-28.

Mattanawcook Academy - Central Girls Quarterfinal Photo Chris Popper
loading...

Central was led by Izzy Allen with 21 points including 4 3-pointers. Mary Allen had 9 points with a 3-pointer. Central was 11-17 from the free throw line.

Mattanawcook Academy - Central Girls Quarterfinal Photo Chris Popper
loading...

Mattanawcook Academy was led by Kaitlyn Thornton with 11 points. Lauren House and Megan House each had 10 points. Lauren House had a 3-pointer. The Lynx were 10-20 from the free throw line.

Mattanawcook Academy - Central Girls Quarterfinal Photo Chris Popper
loading...

Mattanawcook Academy's season comes to an end with a 14-6 record.

Central, now 17-3 will play in the Class C Semifinal now on Friday, February 24th at 3:30 p.m. again the winner of the Dexter-For Kent quarterfinal.

Line Score

1234T
Mattanawcook Academy Girls91091543
Central Girls10916944

 

Box Score

Mattanawcook Academy

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Julianna Cloukey0----
Sophie Blomsma0----
Navenah De La Cruz0----
Kiara Jenkins0----
Lauren House103113
JayLyn Crosby0----
Megan House105--2
Jennie Whitten0----
Chloe Wotton0---2
Maya Gammon0----
Lily Wotton3--35
Kaitlyn Thornton114-34
Molly Graham0----
Addison Cyr93-34
TEAM0----
TOTALS431511020

Central 

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Mary Allen92123
Kaitlin McCorrison0----
Bayleigh Irish0----
Sidney Gray0----
Izzy Allen213434
Emilee Shaw0----
Chloe Daigle1--12
Madison Pinkham0----
Alexis Whitty83-23
Rylee Speed51-35
TEAM0----
TOTALS44951117
Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament, Tournament Scoreboard
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket