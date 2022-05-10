4 Eagles – 3 EHS and 1 GSA Named to NAC All-Tourney Team

4 Eagles &#8211; 3 EHS and 1 GSA Named to NAC All-Tourney Team

Photo Chris Popper

Congratulations to the Husson University Eagles who beat Thomas College on Tuesday afternoon 11-7 to win the North Atlantic Conference Baseball Championship for the 2nd year in a row.

The game showcased the baseball talent in Hancock County, as 4 players from Hancock County, 3 former Ellsworth Eagles and 1 former GSA Eagle were named to the All-Tourney Team.

  • Austin Snow who graduated from George Stevens Academy and is currently a sophomore at Husson University was named Tourney MVP.
  • Jackson Curtis, who graduated from Ellsworth High School and is currently a sophomore at Husson University was named to the All-Tourney Team.
  • Devin Grindle who graduated from Ellsworth High School and is a senior at Thomas College was named to the All-Tourney Team
  • Bradly Smith who graduated from Ellsworth High School and is a senior at Thomas College was named to the All-Tourney Team

Husson University will now wait until Monday, May 16th to find out where they will be playing in the NCAA Division 3 Tournament.

