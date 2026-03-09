The Husson University Baseball Team dropped their opening game of the 2026 season, losing to Benedictine (Illinois) 11-3 on Sunday afternoon, March 8th. It was the 1st game for new coach Zach Sugar.

Avery Lawrence started for Husson on the mound and went 3.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 3 runs, all earned. He struck out 1 and didn't walk a batter, but did hit 2 batters. Allen Wheaton came on in relief and pitched 3.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out 2 and didn't walk a batter. Ben Phillips pitched 1/3 of an inning, allowing 2 hits, and 3 runs, 1 of which was earned. He walked 1. Blake Littlefield closed out the game, pitching the final 1.2 innings, allowing 2 hits and 2 earned runs, striking out 2 and walking 3.

At the plate Henry Lausier was 2-4 for the Eagles. Keegan Cyr had a double, driving in a run. John Hanlon had a single, driving in a run.

Husson, 0-1, will play the University of Wisconsin-Superior in a doubleheader on Monday, March 9th with games at 3:15 and 6:15 p.m.

Players from Maine on the Husson University Baseball Roster

Andrew Cote - Freshman, Hampden Academy

Ty Hussey - Freshman, Marshwood

Keegan Cyr - Senior, Bangor

Hunter Curtis - Senior, Ellsworth

Wes Piper - Freshman, Greely

Yates Emerson - Sophomore, Bangor

Jack Cote - Senior, Thornton Academy

Jack Karlonas - Freshman, Gorham

Henry Lausier - Junior, Thornton Academy

Max Hopkins - Freshman, Hermon

Matt Holmes - Junior, Bangor

Noah Hurd - Sophomore, Mount View

Blake Littlefield - Freshman, Brewer

Jackson Lizzotte - Sophomore, Old Town

Jacob Love - Junior, Messalonskee

Joe Hamelin - Senior, Waterville

Hollis Grindal - Freshman, Ellsworth

Collin Peckham - Sophomore - Hampden Academy

Allen Wheaton - Senior, John Bapst

Hunter Foard - Sophomore - Erskine Academy

Avery Lawrence - Sophomore - Deering

