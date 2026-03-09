Husson Baseball Drops Opening Game of 2026 Season 11-3 to Benedictine

Husson Baseball Drops Opening Game of 2026 Season 11-3 to Benedictine

March 8, 2026

The Husson University Baseball Team dropped their opening game of the 2026 season, losing to Benedictine (Illinois) 11-3 on Sunday afternoon, March 8th. It was the 1st game for new coach Zach Sugar.

March 8, 2026
Avery Lawrence started for Husson on the mound and went 3.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 3 runs, all earned. He struck out 1 and didn't walk a batter, but did hit 2 batters. Allen Wheaton came on in relief and pitched 3.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out 2 and  didn't walk a batter. Ben Phillips pitched 1/3 of an inning, allowing 2 hits, and 3 runs, 1 of which was earned. He walked 1. Blake Littlefield closed out the game, pitching the final 1.2 innings, allowing 2 hits and 2 earned runs, striking out 2 and walking 3.

March 8, 2026
At the plate Henry Lausier was 2-4 for the Eagles. Keegan Cyr had a double, driving in a run. John Hanlon had a single, driving in a run.

March 8, 2026
Husson, 0-1, will play the University of Wisconsin-Superior in a doubleheader on Monday, March 9th with games at 3:15 and 6:15 p.m.

Players from Maine on the Husson University Baseball Roster

  • Andrew Cote - Freshman, Hampden Academy
  • Ty Hussey - Freshman, Marshwood
  • Keegan Cyr - Senior, Bangor
  • Hunter Curtis - Senior, Ellsworth
  • Wes Piper - Freshman, Greely
  • Yates Emerson - Sophomore, Bangor
  • Jack Cote - Senior, Thornton Academy
  • Jack Karlonas - Freshman, Gorham
  • Henry Lausier - Junior, Thornton Academy
  • Max Hopkins - Freshman, Hermon
  • Matt Holmes - Junior, Bangor
  • Noah Hurd - Sophomore, Mount View
  • Blake Littlefield - Freshman, Brewer
  • Jackson Lizzotte - Sophomore, Old Town
  • Jacob Love - Junior, Messalonskee
  • Joe Hamelin - Senior, Waterville
  • Hollis Grindal - Freshman, Ellsworth
  • Collin Peckham - Sophomore - Hampden Academy
  • Allen Wheaton - Senior, John Bapst
  • Hunter Foard - Sophomore - Erskine Academy
  • Avery Lawrence - Sophomore - Deering
