Zach Sugar was announced as Husson University's new baseball coach on Thursday morning, June 5th.

Sugar takes over a program that has won 5 consecutive North Atlantic Conference (NAC) championships and made 5 straight NCAA Regional appearances. He previously served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator under former head coach Chris Morris.

"It is an honor to be named the next head baseball coach at Husson University," said Sugar. "I would like to thank Chris Grotton and Janine Gmitter for this opportunity. Husson is a special place with outstanding student-athletes. A huge thank you to my wife, Gabby, and son, Jaxon, for all your love and support. My family and I are beyond excited to continue being part of the Husson community."

During his 7 seasons on the Eagles' coaching staff, Sugar helped guide the program to a 152-93 overall record, including an 86-16 mark in NAC play. He also mentored numerous all-conference selections, one conference player of the year, and two rookie of the year honorees.

"We’re excited to name Zach Sugar as the next head baseball coach at Husson University," said Janine Gmitter Associate Athletic Director/Senior Woman Administrator and Head Athletic Trainer. "As a former student-athlete and long-time assistant, Zach understands the values of this program. Coach Sugar has been shaped by the winning tradition built under Coach Morris and is prepared to carry that tradition forward. His leadership, dedication to our student-athletes and understanding of our culture makes this a natural and exciting transition.”

A 2017 graduate of Husson, Sugar earned his Bachelor of Science in business administration with a concentration in sport management. He competed for the Eagles as an infielder during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

"We are thrilled to welcome Zach Sugar as the new head baseball coach at Husson University," said Chris Grotton, Vice President of Student Experience and acting Athletic Director at Husson University. "Zach brings seven years of valuable experience as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, along with a deep understanding of our program's values and traditions. As a 2017 graduate and former Eagle baseball player, Coach Sugar's passion for Husson and commitment to the success of our student-athletes make him the ideal leader for the future of our baseball program."