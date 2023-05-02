Ellsworth’s Curtis and Old Town’s Smith Honored by the NAC

2 local athletes, attending Husson University have been honored by the North Atlantic Conference in their weekly awards, issued on Monday, May 1st.

Ellsworth's Jackson Curtis was named the Baseball Co-Player of the Week. Curtis, a junior, put together an impressive week at the plate helping the Eagles finish 5-1 on the week. Curtis finished 12-22 at the plate with 6 RBI's, 8 runs scored, 3 doubles and a home run. Curtis' most impressive game of the week came in a 10-3 win over the University of Maine at Farmington where he finished 3-4 at the plate with 3 runs, 4 RBI's, 1 double and an opposite field home run.

Old Town's Mackenzie Smith was named Pitcher of the Week. It was the 6th Pitcher of the Week Award for Smith this year. The senior turned in another dominant week in the circle for the Eagles finishing 2-1 with 31 strikeouts in 21.1 innings pitched. Smith's impressive week was highlighted with a 16-strikeout perfect game in a 12-0 road win over UMaine-Presque Isle. Smith became the first pitcher in program history to toss a seven-inning perfect game, and the sixth Husson pitcher to throw a perfect game of any duration.