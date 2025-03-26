Husson University’s Jackson Curtis Hits for Cycle as Eagles Beat Maine 12-9 [PHOTOS]

Former Ellsworth Eagle and current Husson University senior, Jackson Curtis became the 2nd Husson Eagle to hit for a cycle as Husson beat Maine 12-9 at Mahaney Diamond in Orono on Wednesday afternoon.

Jackson ended the day 4-7, driving in 7 runs. He had a single, double, triple and homer to lead the Husson attack

Husson and Maine each had 9 hits.

For Maine Drew Reynolds was 1-2 with a homer. Payton Whitehead was 1-5 with a homer. Myles Sargent was 2-4 with a homer. Chris Bear was 1-4 with a double. Evan Menzel was 2-3 with a double. Will Burns 2q 1-2 with a double. Aidan Bardi had a single.

For Husson Matt Holmes had a homer and drove in 2 runs. Akira Warren, Hunter Curtis, Ryan Bousquet and Ryne Rametta each singled.

Luc Lavigueur started for Maine and took the loss. He's now 0-3. He went 1.0 inning, allowing 2 hits and 3 runs, walking 2 and striking out 2. Jack Donlin came on and pitched 2 scoreless innings, allowing 2 hits and striking out 2 while walking 1. Gabe Gifford pitched 1 innings allowing 1 hit and 4 runs, although just 1 was earned. He walked 2. Owen Wheeler pitched 2.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 3 runs, walking 2 and striking out 1. Alex Primeau retired 2 batters but gave up 2 runs, walking 3 and striking out 1. Jason Libby went 2.1 innings allowing 2 hits and striking out 3. Maine's pitchers combined to walk 10 and strike out 9, throwing 4 wild pitches.

For Husson Alex Smith started on the mound and went 2.1 innings allowing 1 hit and 1 run, striking out 3. Allen Wheaton picked up the win and is 1-1. He pitched 1.1 innings allowing 4 hits and 4 runs, walking 1. Jack Lano retired 1 batter allowing 1 hit and walking 1. Jacob Love retired 2 batters, allowing 1 runs, walking 1. Ben Phillips pitched 2.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run, walking 1. Tanner Audyatis pitched the final 1.2 innings allowing 1 run, and 2 hits, while striking out 1. Husson's pitchers combined to walk 4 and strike out 3.

Husson is now 5-7 and will play a 4 game series this weekend at Lesley University.

Maine is now 5-18. They will travel to NJIT for a 3 game series this weekend.

Check out the photos from the game