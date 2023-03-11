Maine High Schoolers Playing Baseball at Maine’s Colleges and Universities

We have already done the list of Maine High Schoolers playing Softball, and Maine High Schoolers playing Lacrosse, at Maine's Colleges and Universities. Here's the list of Mainers playing Baseball this Spring at Maine's Colleges and Universities! Best of luck this season!

University of Maine

Quinn McDaniel - Junior, Marshwood

Colton Carson - Junior, Oxford Hills

Colby Emmertz, Senior, East Tennessee State University

Jake Rainers - Redshirt Junior, Bridgton Academy

Ryan Turenne - Senior, Bridgton Academy

Noah Lewis - Junior, South Portland

Blaine Cockburn - Freshman - Freeport

Husson University

Mat Wallingford - Sophomore, Leavitt

Austin Snow - Junior, GSA

Ryan Penney - Junior, Thornton Academy

Keegan Cyr - Freshman, Bangor

Kobe Rogerson - Graduate Student, Brewer

Hunter Curtis - Freshman, Ellsworth

Tanner Evans - Sophomore, Old Town

Akira Warren - Junior, Hall-Dale

David York - Freshman, Kennebunk

Jack Cote - Freshman, Thornton Academy

Jackson Curtis - Junior, Ellsworth

Conner Wagstaff - Junior, Ellsworth

Ethan Stoddard - Graduate Student, Old Town

Chris Naylor - Junior, Windham

Ty Knowlton - Sophomore, Morse

Ty Giberson - Freshman, Bucksport

Joe Hamelin - Freshman, Waterville

Jackson Thayer - Junior, Hampden Academy

Zain Fitzsimmons - Junior, Washington Academy

Allen Wheaton - Freshman, John Bapst

Thomas College (Not all Freshman's bios have been added to their website as of 3/10)

Jackson Ladd - Senior, Winthrop

Matt Seymour - Sophomore, Old Town

Austin Stebbins - Graduate Student, Hall-Dale

Reid Gagnon - Sophomore, Winslow

Jason Bartlett - Sophomore, Belfast

DJ Cagnina - Sophomore, Marshwood

Nick Barber - Sophomore, Erskine Academy

Zach Nickerson - Sophomore, Lawrence

Chase Stanley - Sophomore, Marshwood

Aaron Young - Junior, Bridgton Academy

Andrew Pruell - Junior, Medomak Valley

University of Maine Presque Isle (Note - UMPI's roster lists hometowns and not high school)

Ricky Goupille - Junior, Presque Isle

Kobe Saunders - Freshman, Calais

Mason Long - Freshman, Orrington

Dakota Morrow - Senior, Presque Isle

Campton Tinkham - Junior, Manchester

Branden Oliver - Junior, Lincoln

Brock Thompson - Freshman, Cary Plantation

Ian McCray - Junior, Corinth

Blake Howes - Junior - Patten

UMaine Farmington

Will Harriman - Sophomore, Biddeford

Nate Coombs - Sophomore, Oceanside

Johnny Pruett - Senior, Oxford Hills

Derek Gendreau - Junior, Hampden Academy

Cal Tidbitts - Junior, Morse

Chris Albert - Junior, Old Town

Sam Peterson - Sophomore, Marshwood

Callister Motembeau - Junior, Kennebunk

Ryan Sargent - Junior, Windham

Sam Wrigley - Sophomre, Mt. Blue

Tyler Lambert - Junior, Massabesic

Kyle Sawyer - Freshman, Thornton Academy

Hunter LaBossiere - Senior, Oxford Hills

Riley Sullivan - Sophomore, Erskine Academy

Aaron Goschke - Junior, Gorham

T.J. Dorn - Junior, Westbrook

Sam Roy - Freshman, Wisdom

Bowdoin College

Luke Chessie - Senior, Thornton Academy

Nick Merrill - Senior, Mount Ararat

Jack Mullen - Junior, Cheverus

Jackson Melendy - Freshman, Kents Hill

Bates College

Gibby Sullivan - Freshman, Yarmouth

Christopher Cimino - Freshman, Cheverus

Colby College

Nicholas Thompson - Junior, Scarborough

University of Southern Maine

Hunter Brissette - Freshman, Lisbon Falls

Jack LeBlond - Junior, Bridgton Academy

Jason Komulainen - Senior, Gorham

Janek Luksza - Junior, Oxford Hills

Brogan Searle-Belanger - Sophomore, Thornton Academy

Lucas Francis - Junior, Lisbon

Anthony Poole - Sophomore, South Portland

Brady Graffam - Freshman, Thornton Academy

Kyle Skolfield - Freshman, Gorham

Dylan Miner - Junior, Sacopee Valley

Kyle Douin - Freshman, Cony

Gavin Rawstron - Sophomore, Oak Hill

Bryce Afthim - Junior, Windham

Donato Tocci - Sophomore, Portland

Matt Burnett - Junior, Ellsworth

Owen Sullivan - Graduate Student, Biddeford

Cam Seymour - Junior, Thornton Academy

Clay Robbins - Sophomore, Edward Little

Arlo Pike - Senior, Bonny Eagle

St. Joseph's College

Dawson Gundlah - Senior, York

Luke Doughty - Freshman, York

Anthony Chiappone - Sophomore, Brewer

Eli Lind - Junior, Leavitt

Ben Seguin - Freshman, Scarborough

Central Maine Community College

Zach Mann - Junior, Gray-New Gloucester

Kaleb Thompson - Freshman, Brunswick

Trevor Phelps - Freshman, Mt. Abram

Jimmy Reed - Sophomore, Skowhegan

Brogan McCormick - Freshman, Leavitt

Mason Booker - Freshman, Lisbon

Craig Burnett - Freshman, Ellsworth

Garren Post - Freshman, Westbrook

Avery MacWhinnie - Freshman, Westbrook

Garrett Harvey - Freshman, Houlton

Ayden MacWhinnie - Freshman, Baxter Academy

Southern Maine Community College

Dante Tocci - Freshman, Portland

Thomas Knott - Freshman, Hampden Academy

Joseph Townsend - Sophomore, Scarborough

Ryan Thurber- Freshman, South Portland

Chandler Johnston - Freshman, Windham

Gabe Aucoin - Freshman, Morse

Sam Keblinsky - Sophomore, MDI

Liam Coolidge - Sophomore, Westrbrook

Dylan Sellinger - Freshman, Auburn

Note - All information was taken from the school's individual baseball rosters on the web. If there are any omissions, spelling errors etc. please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct it ASAP.

