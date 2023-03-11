Maine High Schoolers Playing Baseball at Maine’s Colleges and Universities
We have already done the list of Maine High Schoolers playing Softball, and Maine High Schoolers playing Lacrosse, at Maine's Colleges and Universities. Here's the list of Mainers playing Baseball this Spring at Maine's Colleges and Universities! Best of luck this season!
University of Maine
- Quinn McDaniel - Junior, Marshwood
- Colton Carson - Junior, Oxford Hills
- Colby Emmertz, Senior, East Tennessee State University
- Jake Rainers - Redshirt Junior, Bridgton Academy
- Ryan Turenne - Senior, Bridgton Academy
- Noah Lewis - Junior, South Portland
- Blaine Cockburn - Freshman - Freeport
Husson University
- Mat Wallingford - Sophomore, Leavitt
- Austin Snow - Junior, GSA
- Ryan Penney - Junior, Thornton Academy
- Keegan Cyr - Freshman, Bangor
- Kobe Rogerson - Graduate Student, Brewer
- Hunter Curtis - Freshman, Ellsworth
- Tanner Evans - Sophomore, Old Town
- Akira Warren - Junior, Hall-Dale
- David York - Freshman, Kennebunk
- Jack Cote - Freshman, Thornton Academy
- Jackson Curtis - Junior, Ellsworth
- Conner Wagstaff - Junior, Ellsworth
- Ethan Stoddard - Graduate Student, Old Town
- Chris Naylor - Junior, Windham
- Ty Knowlton - Sophomore, Morse
- Ty Giberson - Freshman, Bucksport
- Joe Hamelin - Freshman, Waterville
- Jackson Thayer - Junior, Hampden Academy
- Zain Fitzsimmons - Junior, Washington Academy
- Allen Wheaton - Freshman, John Bapst
Thomas College (Not all Freshman's bios have been added to their website as of 3/10)
- Jackson Ladd - Senior, Winthrop
- Matt Seymour - Sophomore, Old Town
- Austin Stebbins - Graduate Student, Hall-Dale
- Reid Gagnon - Sophomore, Winslow
- Jason Bartlett - Sophomore, Belfast
- DJ Cagnina - Sophomore, Marshwood
- Nick Barber - Sophomore, Erskine Academy
- Zach Nickerson - Sophomore, Lawrence
- Chase Stanley - Sophomore, Marshwood
- Aaron Young - Junior, Bridgton Academy
- Andrew Pruell - Junior, Medomak Valley
University of Maine Presque Isle (Note - UMPI's roster lists hometowns and not high school)
- Ricky Goupille - Junior, Presque Isle
- Kobe Saunders - Freshman, Calais
- Mason Long - Freshman, Orrington
- Dakota Morrow - Senior, Presque Isle
- Campton Tinkham - Junior, Manchester
- Branden Oliver - Junior, Lincoln
- Brock Thompson - Freshman, Cary Plantation
- Ian McCray - Junior, Corinth
- Blake Howes - Junior - Patten
UMaine Farmington
- Will Harriman - Sophomore, Biddeford
- Nate Coombs - Sophomore, Oceanside
- Johnny Pruett - Senior, Oxford Hills
- Derek Gendreau - Junior, Hampden Academy
- Cal Tidbitts - Junior, Morse
- Chris Albert - Junior, Old Town
- Sam Peterson - Sophomore, Marshwood
- Callister Motembeau - Junior, Kennebunk
- Ryan Sargent - Junior, Windham
- Sam Wrigley - Sophomre, Mt. Blue
- Tyler Lambert - Junior, Massabesic
- Kyle Sawyer - Freshman, Thornton Academy
- Hunter LaBossiere - Senior, Oxford Hills
- Riley Sullivan - Sophomore, Erskine Academy
- Aaron Goschke - Junior, Gorham
- T.J. Dorn - Junior, Westbrook
- Sam Roy - Freshman, Wisdom
Bowdoin College
- Luke Chessie - Senior, Thornton Academy
- Nick Merrill - Senior, Mount Ararat
- Jack Mullen - Junior, Cheverus
- Jackson Melendy - Freshman, Kents Hill
Bates College
- Gibby Sullivan - Freshman, Yarmouth
- Christopher Cimino - Freshman, Cheverus
Colby College
- Nicholas Thompson - Junior, Scarborough
University of Southern Maine
- Hunter Brissette - Freshman, Lisbon Falls
- Jack LeBlond - Junior, Bridgton Academy
- Jason Komulainen - Senior, Gorham
- Janek Luksza - Junior, Oxford Hills
- Brogan Searle-Belanger - Sophomore, Thornton Academy
- Lucas Francis - Junior, Lisbon
- Anthony Poole - Sophomore, South Portland
- Brady Graffam - Freshman, Thornton Academy
- Kyle Skolfield - Freshman, Gorham
- Dylan Miner - Junior, Sacopee Valley
- Kyle Douin - Freshman, Cony
- Gavin Rawstron - Sophomore, Oak Hill
- Bryce Afthim - Junior, Windham
- Donato Tocci - Sophomore, Portland
- Matt Burnett - Junior, Ellsworth
- Owen Sullivan - Graduate Student, Biddeford
- Cam Seymour - Junior, Thornton Academy
- Clay Robbins - Sophomore, Edward Little
- Arlo Pike - Senior, Bonny Eagle
St. Joseph's College
- Dawson Gundlah - Senior, York
- Luke Doughty - Freshman, York
- Anthony Chiappone - Sophomore, Brewer
- Eli Lind - Junior, Leavitt
- Ben Seguin - Freshman, Scarborough
Central Maine Community College
- Zach Mann - Junior, Gray-New Gloucester
- Kaleb Thompson - Freshman, Brunswick
- Trevor Phelps - Freshman, Mt. Abram
- Jimmy Reed - Sophomore, Skowhegan
- Brogan McCormick - Freshman, Leavitt
- Mason Booker - Freshman, Lisbon
- Craig Burnett - Freshman, Ellsworth
- Garren Post - Freshman, Westbrook
- Avery MacWhinnie - Freshman, Westbrook
- Garrett Harvey - Freshman, Houlton
- Ayden MacWhinnie - Freshman, Baxter Academy
Southern Maine Community College
- Dante Tocci - Freshman, Portland
- Thomas Knott - Freshman, Hampden Academy
- Joseph Townsend - Sophomore, Scarborough
- Ryan Thurber- Freshman, South Portland
- Chandler Johnston - Freshman, Windham
- Gabe Aucoin - Freshman, Morse
- Sam Keblinsky - Sophomore, MDI
- Liam Coolidge - Sophomore, Westrbrook
- Dylan Sellinger - Freshman, Auburn
Note - All information was taken from the school's individual baseball rosters on the web. If there are any omissions, spelling errors etc. please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct it ASAP.