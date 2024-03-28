Maine Baseball beats Husson University 11-4 on Wednesday

The Maine Baseball Team beat Husson University on Wednesday afternoon 11-4 at Mahaney Diamond in Orono

The Black Bears hit 3 home runs in the game. Dean O'Neill hit his 2nd homer of the season, a solo shot in the 5th inning. Jeremiah Jenkins hit his 9th home run of the season, a grand slam in the 5th inning. Colin Plante hit his 1st homer of the season, a solo homer in the 7th inning.

For Husson Cam Rendall had a double, driving in a run. Ellsworth's Hunter Curtis, batting leadoff was 2-4. Jackson Curtis , Akira Warren, Kevin Connolly, Colin Marshall and Ryan Bousquet all singled. The Eagles banged out 8 hits in the game.

For Maine, Zach Martin was 3-5,with a double. He drove in 2 runs. Colin Plante and Connor Goodman were 2-4. Myles Sargent had a double. Jake Marquez and Camden MacDonald each singled. Maine rapped out 11 hits.

Husson used 7 pitchers in the game. Matt Wallingford took the loss, starting on the mound, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs. Eagle pitchers combined to strike out 8 and walk 6.

Maine used 6 pitchers in the game. Noah Lewis started on the mound and went 3.0 innings, allowing 1 run on 3 hits, striking out 3. Geoff Mosseau picked up the win, throwing a hitless 4th inning, striking out 2. Maine pitchers combined to strike out 13, while walking 3.

Husson is now 2-5 on the season while Maine is 4-16.

Maine heads out on the road to Albany for a weekend series with Albany on Friday, March 29th at 3 p.m. , Saturday the 30th at 1 p.m. and Sunday the 31st at 12 noon. All 3 games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame with Jim Churchill starting 30 minutes before the 1st pitch.