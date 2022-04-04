Former Ram and Coyote Named NAC Players of the Week

Last week was a very good week for Husson University students Tyler Parke, a Bangor High School graduate and McKenna Smith, a Old Town High School graduate

Tyler a senior, was named the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Baseball Player of the Week. Parke hit .833 during a three-win week for the Eagles as Husson defeated Bates College on Wednesday and swept UMPI in a non-conference doubleheader on Saturday. The catcher logged five hits in six at-bats, including a double and a home run, and drew four walks for an on-base percentage of .900 and a slugging percentage of 1.500 on the week. Defensively, Parke was errorless behind the plate with 14 putouts and two assists.

McKenna, a junior, was named the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Softball Pitcher of the Week, a honor she has won 3 times now this season. Smith tossed a 7-inning, complete-game win at Colby on Saturday. She held the Mules to three hits and two earned runs (2.0 ERA) while striking out seven batters and walking none. Offensively, she logged a hit, a run, and an RBI for the Eagles in the 5-2 victory.

