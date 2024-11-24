4 Gold Balls Awarded Saturday Officially Ending Football Season

Photo Chris Popper

The Maine Principal's Association awarded 4 Gold Footballs on Saturday, November 23rd, putting an end to the 2024 Football Season.

Class A

  • Portland 35 Thornton Academy 14

Class B

  • Falmouth 26 Kennebunk 13

Class C

  • Fryeburg Academy 28 Hermon 0

Class D

  • Wells 34 Foxcroft Academy 0

Congratulations to everyone who played yesterday. You were members of the last 8 teams playing, in a season that began in mid-August.

We hope you have a quick rest, as we know many of you are involved in basketball, indoor track, swimming  or wrestling this winter.

