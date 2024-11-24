4 Gold Balls Awarded Saturday Officially Ending Football Season
The Maine Principal's Association awarded 4 Gold Footballs on Saturday, November 23rd, putting an end to the 2024 Football Season.
Class A
- Portland 35 Thornton Academy 14
Class B
- Falmouth 26 Kennebunk 13
Class C
- Fryeburg Academy 28 Hermon 0
Class D
- Wells 34 Foxcroft Academy 0
Congratulations to everyone who played yesterday. You were members of the last 8 teams playing, in a season that began in mid-August.
We hope you have a quick rest, as we know many of you are involved in basketball, indoor track, swimming or wrestling this winter.
