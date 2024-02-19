4 Katahdin Boys Nip #5 Easton Bears 55-51 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #4 Katahdin Cougars nipped the #5 Easton Bears 55-51 on Monday morning, in a Class D semifinal game.

Easton jumped out to a 17-12 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. Easton led 13-0 before the Cougars scored their 1st basket with 4:06 left to go in the Quarter.

Easton led 27-26 at the end of the 1st Half, with Katahdin taking a brief lead with 4:34 left to go in the 1st Half.

It was back and forth in the 3rd Quarter but the Bear were on top 46-45, entering the 4th Quarter.

Easton's Owen Sweeney scored his 1000th career point with 5:44 left to go in the 1st Quarter.

Katahdin was led by Connor Edwards with 15 points. Calvin Richardson had 14 points and Sam Boone 10 points. The Cougars had 7 3-pointers in the game, with Edwards and Richardson each having 3 3's. Joshua Martin had Katahdin's other 3-pointer. The Cougars were 8-12 from the free throw line.

Easton was led by Chase Flewelling who finished with 24 points and Owne Sweeney with 15 points. Flewelling had 3 3-pointers. The Bears were 8-11 from the free throw line.

Easton's season comes to an end with a 14-5 record.

Katahdin, now 17-2 will move on and play in the semifinal on Wednesday night, February 24th at 8:30 p.m.

Check out the stats from the game

Line Score

1 2 3 4 Katahdin Boys 12 14 19 10 55 Easton Boys 17 10 19 5 51

Box Score

Easton

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Augustus Bonner 2 1 - - - Raiden Cochran 2 1 - - - Owen Sweeney 15 6 - 3 4 Trey Brewer 0 - - - - Zachary Pelletier 2 1 - - - Evan Carver 0 - - - - Chase Mitchell 0 - - - - Brayden Boulier 0 - - - - Chase Flewelling 24 6 3 3 3 Dawson Lamoreau 4 1 - 2 2 Jamie Mackay 0 - - - - Ashton Bugbee 0 - - - - Stephen Summerson 2 1 - - 2 Drew Lamoreau 0 - - - - Riley Thomas 0 - - - - Mason Adams 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 51 17 3 8 11

Katahdin

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Calvin Richardson 14 2 3 1 1 Kaden Delano 0 - - - - Connor Edwards 15 1 3 4 5 Kyle McNally 0 - - - - Joshua Martin 9 3 1 - - Chandler Smith 0 - - - - Connor Schmidt 0 - - - - Josiah Rodgerson 0 - - - - Matthew Kerr 0 - - - - Bryten Hartsgrove 7 2 - 3 6 Samuel Boone 10 5 - - - Ralph Heath 0 - - - - Jacob Hurlbert 0 - - - - Chandler Libby 0 - - - - Chris Mitchell 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 55 13 7 8 12

