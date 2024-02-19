#4 Katahdin Boys Nip #5 Easton Bears 55-51 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #4 Katahdin Cougars nipped the #5 Easton Bears 55-51 on Monday morning, in a Class D semifinal game.
Easton jumped out to a 17-12 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. Easton led 13-0 before the Cougars scored their 1st basket with 4:06 left to go in the Quarter.
Easton led 27-26 at the end of the 1st Half, with Katahdin taking a brief lead with 4:34 left to go in the 1st Half.
It was back and forth in the 3rd Quarter but the Bear were on top 46-45, entering the 4th Quarter.
Easton's Owen Sweeney scored his 1000th career point with 5:44 left to go in the 1st Quarter.
Katahdin was led by Connor Edwards with 15 points. Calvin Richardson had 14 points and Sam Boone 10 points. The Cougars had 7 3-pointers in the game, with Edwards and Richardson each having 3 3's. Joshua Martin had Katahdin's other 3-pointer. The Cougars were 8-12 from the free throw line.
Easton was led by Chase Flewelling who finished with 24 points and Owne Sweeney with 15 points. Flewelling had 3 3-pointers. The Bears were 8-11 from the free throw line.
Easton's season comes to an end with a 14-5 record.
Katahdin, now 17-2 will move on and play in the semifinal on Wednesday night, February 24th at 8:30 p.m.
Check out the stats from the game
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Katahdin Boys
|12
|14
|19
|10
|55
|Easton Boys
|17
|10
|19
|5
|51
Box Score
Easton
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Augustus Bonner
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Raiden Cochran
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Owen Sweeney
|15
|6
|-
|3
|4
|Trey Brewer
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Zachary Pelletier
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Evan Carver
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chase Mitchell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brayden Boulier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chase Flewelling
|24
|6
|3
|3
|3
|Dawson Lamoreau
|4
|1
|-
|2
|2
|Jamie Mackay
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ashton Bugbee
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stephen Summerson
|2
|1
|-
|-
|2
|Drew Lamoreau
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riley Thomas
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mason Adams
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|51
|17
|3
|8
|11
Katahdin
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Calvin Richardson
|14
|2
|3
|1
|1
|Kaden Delano
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Connor Edwards
|15
|1
|3
|4
|5
|Kyle McNally
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Joshua Martin
|9
|3
|1
|-
|-
|Chandler Smith
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Connor Schmidt
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josiah Rodgerson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Matthew Kerr
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bryten Hartsgrove
|7
|2
|-
|3
|6
|Samuel Boone
|10
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Ralph Heath
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jacob Hurlbert
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chandler Libby
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chris Mitchell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|55
|13
|7
|8
|12
Check out the photos from the game
#5 Easton-#4 Katahdin Boys Class D Quarterfinals
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper