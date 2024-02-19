#4 Katahdin Boys Nip #5 Easton Bears 55-51 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#4 Katahdin Boys Nip #5 Easton Bears 55-51 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#4 Katahdin-#5 Easton February 19, 2024 Photo Jen Vose

The #4 Katahdin Cougars nipped the #5 Easton Bears 55-51 on Monday morning, in a Class D semifinal game.

Easton jumped out to a 17-12 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. Easton led 13-0 before the Cougars scored their 1st basket with 4:06 left to go in the Quarter.

Easton led 27-26 at the end of the 1st Half, with Katahdin taking a brief lead with 4:34 left to go in the 1st Half.

It was back and forth in the 3rd Quarter but the Bear were on top 46-45, entering the 4th Quarter.

Easton's Owen Sweeney scored his 1000th career point with 5:44 left to go in the 1st Quarter.

Katahdin was led by Connor Edwards with 15 points. Calvin Richardson had 14 points and Sam Boone 10 points. The Cougars had 7 3-pointers in the game, with Edwards and Richardson each having 3 3's. Joshua Martin had Katahdin's other 3-pointer. The Cougars were 8-12 from the free throw line.

Easton was led by Chase Flewelling who finished with 24 points and Owne Sweeney with 15 points. Flewelling had 3 3-pointers. The Bears were 8-11 from the free throw line.

Easton's season comes to an end with a 14-5 record.

Katahdin, now 17-2 will move on and play in the semifinal on Wednesday night, February 24th at 8:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Check out the stats from the game

Line Score

1234
Katahdin Boys1214191055
Easton Boys171019551

Box Score 

Easton

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Augustus Bonner21---
Raiden Cochran21---
Owen Sweeney156-34
Trey Brewer0----
Zachary Pelletier21---
Evan Carver0----
Chase Mitchell0----
Brayden Boulier0----
Chase Flewelling246333
Dawson Lamoreau41-22
Jamie Mackay0----
Ashton Bugbee0----
Stephen Summerson21--2
Drew Lamoreau0----
Riley Thomas0----
Mason Adams0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS51173811

Katahdin

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Calvin Richardson142311
Kaden Delano0----
Connor Edwards151345
Kyle McNally0----
Joshua Martin931--
Chandler Smith0----
Connor Schmidt0----
Josiah Rodgerson0----
Matthew Kerr0----
Bryten Hartsgrove72-36
Samuel Boone105---
Ralph Heath0----
Jacob Hurlbert0----
Chandler Libby0----
Chris Mitchell0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS55137812

Check out the photos from the game

#5 Easton-#4 Katahdin Boys Class D Quarterfinals

The #4 Katahdin Cougars beat the #5 Easton Bears 55-51 on Monday morning, February 19th in a Class D Boys Quarterfinal

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

 

 

Categories: Boys Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket