#4 Mattanawcook Academy Girls beat #5 Machias 70-40 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #4 Mattanawcook Academy Lynx Girl's Basketball Team beat the #5 Machias Lady Bulldogs 70-40 on Tuesday night, February 20th in a Class C Quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Mattanawcook Academy led 15-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-24 at the end of the 1st Half. In the 3rd Quarter the Lynx outscored the Bulldogs 21-10 to take a 54-34 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Mattanawook Academy was led by Addison Cyr with a game-high 28 points. Kaitlyn Thornton finished with 10 points. Julianna Cloukey had a 3-pointer. The Lynx were 17-29 from the free throw line.
Machias was led by Skyler Tinker with 10 points. Maleah Rhodes had 8 points. Justina Smith had a 3-pointer. The Lady Bulldogs were 13-21 from the free throw line.
Machias' season comes to an end with a 18-2 record.
Mattanawcook Academy, now 16-3 will take on #1 Dexter in a Class C semifinal on Thursday night, February 22nd at 8:30 p.m.
Here are the stats from the game
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Machias Girls
|11
|13
|10
|6
|40
|Mattanawcook Girls
|15
|18
|21
|16
|70
Box Score
Machias
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Sydney Feeney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Braelyn Avery
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Justina Smith
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Maleah Rhodes
|8
|2
|-
|4
|4
|Felicity Kelley
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Skyler Tinker
|10
|2
|-
|6
|11
|Layla Wright
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Kristen Grant
|4
|2
|-
|-
|2
|Cassandra Dahl
|6
|2
|-
|2
|2
|Riley Ingalls
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|40
|12
|1
|13
|21
Mattanawcook Academy
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Lily Noonan
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Natalie Turner
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Julianna Cloukey
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Riley Irish
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Navenah De La Cruz
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lauren House
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Jalyn Crosby
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Megan House
|9
|3
|-
|3
|4
|Chloe De La Cruz
|2
|-
|-
|2
|4
|Emma Ayotte
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lily Wotton
|9
|4
|-
|1
|4
|Kaitlyn Thornton
|10
|4
|-
|2
|2
|Addison Cyr
|28
|11
|-
|6
|9
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|70
|25
|1
|17
|29
Check out the photos from the game.
#4 Mattanawcook Academy - #5 Machias Girls Quarterfinals
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper