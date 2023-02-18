4 Old Town Boys Advance to Semifinals with 52-43 Win Over #5 Foxcroft Academy [STATS & PHOTOS]

#4 Old Town Boys Advance to Semifinals with 52-43 Win Over #5 Foxcroft Academy [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Old Town - Foxcroft Academy Boys Quarterfinals February 18, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

The #4 Old Town Coyotes advanced to the semifinals with a 52-43 hard-fought win over #5 Foxcroft Academy on Saturday, February 18th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor,

Foxcroft Academy led 7-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Old Town led 20-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 31-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Old Town was led by Brendan Mahaney with 13 points while Braydon Brown and Grayson Thibault each had 12 points. Braydon Brown and Grayson Thibeault each had a 3-pointer. Old Town was 14-17 from the free throw line.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Caden Crocker with 13 points while Adam Conner had 11 points. Conner had 3 3-pointers with Caden Croccker having a 3-pointer. The Ponies were 11-19 from the free throw line.

Foxcroft Academy's season comes to an end with a record of 10-10.

Old Town will now place Ellsworth in the the 2nd Class B semifinal on Wednesday afternoon, February 22nd at 3:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Foxcroft Academy Boys710111543
Old Town Coyotes Boys614112152

 

Box Score

Foxcroft Academy

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Jadon Richard42---
Silas Topolski0----
Devin Henderson0----
Wyatt Rayfield21--1
Cameron Chase0----
Ashton Ade0----
Caden Crocker131189
Kaiden Whitten0----
Adam Conner1113--
Jackson Smith21---
Fernando Oliveira31-14
Ivan Mutafchin83-25
TEAM0----
TOTALS431041119

Old Town

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Braydon Brown124112
Renato Fernandes0----
Carson Ellis63---
Josh Harvey0----
Grayson Thibeault122155
Aiden Gromm0----
Gabe Gifford0----
Emmitt Byther83-23
Logan Brown1--12
Matthew Brawn0----
Brendan Mahaney134-55
Brady Paradis0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS521621417

Check out the photos from the game

Old Town - Foxcroft Academy Boys Quarterfinals

The #4 Old Town Coyotes took on the #5 Foxcroft Academy Ponies in a Class B Quarterfinal matchup on Saturday afternoon February 18th.
