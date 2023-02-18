4 Old Town Boys Advance to Semifinals with 52-43 Win Over #5 Foxcroft Academy [STATS & PHOTOS]

The #4 Old Town Coyotes advanced to the semifinals with a 52-43 hard-fought win over #5 Foxcroft Academy on Saturday, February 18th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor,

Foxcroft Academy led 7-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Old Town led 20-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 31-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Old Town was led by Brendan Mahaney with 13 points while Braydon Brown and Grayson Thibault each had 12 points. Braydon Brown and Grayson Thibeault each had a 3-pointer. Old Town was 14-17 from the free throw line.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Caden Crocker with 13 points while Adam Conner had 11 points. Conner had 3 3-pointers with Caden Croccker having a 3-pointer. The Ponies were 11-19 from the free throw line.

Foxcroft Academy's season comes to an end with a record of 10-10.

Old Town will now place Ellsworth in the the 2nd Class B semifinal on Wednesday afternoon, February 22nd at 3:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Foxcroft Academy Boys 7 10 11 15 43 Old Town Coyotes Boys 6 14 11 21 52

Box Score

Foxcroft Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jadon Richard 4 2 - - - Silas Topolski 0 - - - - Devin Henderson 0 - - - - Wyatt Rayfield 2 1 - - 1 Cameron Chase 0 - - - - Ashton Ade 0 - - - - Caden Crocker 13 1 1 8 9 Kaiden Whitten 0 - - - - Adam Conner 11 1 3 - - Jackson Smith 2 1 - - - Fernando Oliveira 3 1 - 1 4 Ivan Mutafchin 8 3 - 2 5 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 43 10 4 11 19

Old Town

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Braydon Brown 12 4 1 1 2 Renato Fernandes 0 - - - - Carson Ellis 6 3 - - - Josh Harvey 0 - - - - Grayson Thibeault 12 2 1 5 5 Aiden Gromm 0 - - - - Gabe Gifford 0 - - - - Emmitt Byther 8 3 - 2 3 Logan Brown 1 - - 1 2 Matthew Brawn 0 - - - - Brendan Mahaney 13 4 - 5 5 Brady Paradis 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 52 16 2 14 17

