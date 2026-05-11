Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings – May 11
Here are the Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings as of Monday morning, May 11th.
Class A North
- Oxford Hills 7-0 25.859
- Lewiston 6-2 30.703
- Edward Little 6-2 29.844
- Brewer 5-2 23.281
- Skowhegan 6-2 21.484
- Mt. Blue 2-4 17.109
- Bangor 3-6 11.406
- Hampden Academy 4-2 9.063
- Camden Hills 5-3 7.188
- Mt. Ararat 1-5 0.625
- Brunswick 0-7 0.000
- Messalonskee 0-6 0.000
Class A South
- Scarborough 7-1 25.625
- Cheverus 5-0 25.000
- Gorham 5-1 24.063
- Bonny Eagle 4-2 20.938
- Windham 5-2 13.750
- South Portland 4-2 10.000
- Biddeford 3-3 10.000
- Massabesic 4-3 8.438
- MBAT 2-4 6.875
- Westbrook 2-2 6.875
- Kennebunk 3-4 5.313
- Thornton Academy 2-5 3.750
- Noble 1-5 0.625
- Sanford 0-7 0.000
- Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 0-6 0.000
- Deering/Portland 0-6 0.000
Class B North
- Old Town 5-2 17.813
- Gardiner 4-1 16.953
- Nokomis 5-2 16.261
- Ellsworth 3-1 14.844
- Belfast 3-3 13.482
- Hermon 3-0 13.359
- Presque Isle 2-4 10.391
- MDI 3-4 10.391
- Lawrence 3-4 7.500
- Cony 3-1 5.625
- John Bapst 4-4 4.844
- Foxcroft Acadmy 1-6 0.625
- Caribou 0-4 0.000
- Waterville 0-6 0.000
- Oceanside 0-6 0.000
Class B South
- Medomak Valley 7-0 29.386
- Poland 6-2 28.901
- Leavitt 5-2 26.797
- York 4-0 19.714
- Lake Region 5-4 18.760
- Erskine Academy 6-1 14.856
- Fryeburg Academy 4-4 12.682
- Freeport 4-3 9958
- Mountain Valley 3-2 7.219
- Yarmouth 2-3 6.583
- Gray-New Gloucester 3-4 2.917
- Greely 3-4 2.917
- Spruce Mountain 1-4 1.500
- Wells 1-7 0.667
- Lincoln Academy 0-6 0.000
- Morse 0-4 0.000
Class C North
- Washington Academy 8-0 38.264
- Bucksport 7-1 29.174
- Sumner 5-1 15.0777
- Houlton/GHCA 4-1 14.423
- Central 5-1 13.516
- Narraguagus 4-3 11.518
- Mattanawcook Academy 4-1 10.781
- Winslow 4-2 9.000
- MCI 2-7 4.411
- Orono 3-2 4.333
- Mount View 2-4 3.667
- Fort Kent 2-3 1.250
- Dextere 1-5 0.625
- Calais 1-5 0.625
- GSA 0-6 0.000
Class C South
- Dirigo 7-0 26.109
- Telstar/Gould 4-0 16.802
- Lisbon 6-1 13.573
- Monmouth Academy 5-0 13.438
- Old Orchard Beach 4-0 13.200
- Oak Hill 4-3 10.078
- Sacopee Valley 3-6 8.111
- Carrabec 5-4 7.813
- Hall-Dale 1-5 2.813
- Mt. Abram 1-5 0.625
- Maranacook 0-6 0.000
- Winthrop/Kents Hill 0-3 0.000
Class D North
- Penobscot Valley 4-0 19.082
- Machias 6-1 14.503
- Jonesport-Beals 3-4 12.832
- Fort Fairfield 4-0 12.279
- Wisdom 4-0 10.542
- Penquis Valley 3-2 6.641
- Stearns 3-1 6.205
- Lee Academy 4-1 6.199
- Central Aroostook 2-2 4.881
- Bangor Christian 3-2 4.554
- Katahdin 3-0 3.550
- Woodland 2-3 2.924
- Southern Aroostook 2-4 2.449
- Deer Isle-Stonington 2-6 2.143
- Ashland 1-=2 1.868
- Schenck 1-2 0.714
- Washburn/Easton 1-3 0.714
- Shead 0-5 0.000
- Piscataquis 0-7 0.000
- Madawaska 0-5 0.00
- Hodgdon 0-3 0.000
Class D South
- North Yarmouth Academy 7-1 24.544
- Vinalhaven 5-1 18.239
- Forest Hills 6-1 18.150
- Buckfield 4-2 12.667
- Richmond 3-3 2.750
- Madison 3-2 2.656
- Greenville 1-3 0.714
- Searsport 1-5 0.714
- Temple Academy 1-2 0.626
- Valley 0-6 0.000
- Wiscasset/Boothbay 0-4 0.00
- Rangeley Lakes 0-6 0.000
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2026 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup
Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the full list of artists scheduled to perform in the Queen City of the East in 2026. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often!
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge