Here are the Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings as of Monday morning, May 11th.

Class A North

Oxford Hills 7-0 25.859 Lewiston 6-2 30.703 Edward Little 6-2 29.844 Brewer 5-2 23.281 Skowhegan 6-2 21.484 Mt. Blue 2-4 17.109 Bangor 3-6 11.406 Hampden Academy 4-2 9.063 Camden Hills 5-3 7.188 Mt. Ararat 1-5 0.625 Brunswick 0-7 0.000 Messalonskee 0-6 0.000

Class A South

Scarborough 7-1 25.625 Cheverus 5-0 25.000 Gorham 5-1 24.063 Bonny Eagle 4-2 20.938 Windham 5-2 13.750 South Portland 4-2 10.000 Biddeford 3-3 10.000 Massabesic 4-3 8.438 MBAT 2-4 6.875 Westbrook 2-2 6.875 Kennebunk 3-4 5.313 Thornton Academy 2-5 3.750 Noble 1-5 0.625 Sanford 0-7 0.000 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 0-6 0.000 Deering/Portland 0-6 0.000

Class B North

Old Town 5-2 17.813 Gardiner 4-1 16.953 Nokomis 5-2 16.261 Ellsworth 3-1 14.844 Belfast 3-3 13.482 Hermon 3-0 13.359 Presque Isle 2-4 10.391 MDI 3-4 10.391 Lawrence 3-4 7.500 Cony 3-1 5.625 John Bapst 4-4 4.844 Foxcroft Acadmy 1-6 0.625 Caribou 0-4 0.000 Waterville 0-6 0.000 Oceanside 0-6 0.000

Class B South

Medomak Valley 7-0 29.386 Poland 6-2 28.901 Leavitt 5-2 26.797 York 4-0 19.714 Lake Region 5-4 18.760 Erskine Academy 6-1 14.856 Fryeburg Academy 4-4 12.682 Freeport 4-3 9958 Mountain Valley 3-2 7.219 Yarmouth 2-3 6.583 Gray-New Gloucester 3-4 2.917 Greely 3-4 2.917 Spruce Mountain 1-4 1.500 Wells 1-7 0.667 Lincoln Academy 0-6 0.000 Morse 0-4 0.000

Class C North

Washington Academy 8-0 38.264 Bucksport 7-1 29.174 Sumner 5-1 15.0777 Houlton/GHCA 4-1 14.423 Central 5-1 13.516 Narraguagus 4-3 11.518 Mattanawcook Academy 4-1 10.781 Winslow 4-2 9.000 MCI 2-7 4.411 Orono 3-2 4.333 Mount View 2-4 3.667 Fort Kent 2-3 1.250 Dextere 1-5 0.625 Calais 1-5 0.625 GSA 0-6 0.000

Class C South

Dirigo 7-0 26.109 Telstar/Gould 4-0 16.802 Lisbon 6-1 13.573 Monmouth Academy 5-0 13.438 Old Orchard Beach 4-0 13.200 Oak Hill 4-3 10.078 Sacopee Valley 3-6 8.111 Carrabec 5-4 7.813 Hall-Dale 1-5 2.813 Mt. Abram 1-5 0.625 Maranacook 0-6 0.000 Winthrop/Kents Hill 0-3 0.000

Class D North

Penobscot Valley 4-0 19.082 Machias 6-1 14.503 Jonesport-Beals 3-4 12.832 Fort Fairfield 4-0 12.279 Wisdom 4-0 10.542 Penquis Valley 3-2 6.641 Stearns 3-1 6.205 Lee Academy 4-1 6.199 Central Aroostook 2-2 4.881 Bangor Christian 3-2 4.554 Katahdin 3-0 3.550 Woodland 2-3 2.924 Southern Aroostook 2-4 2.449 Deer Isle-Stonington 2-6 2.143 Ashland 1-=2 1.868 Schenck 1-2 0.714 Washburn/Easton 1-3 0.714 Shead 0-5 0.000 Piscataquis 0-7 0.000 Madawaska 0-5 0.00 Hodgdon 0-3 0.000

Class D South

North Yarmouth Academy 7-1 24.544 Vinalhaven 5-1 18.239 Forest Hills 6-1 18.150 Buckfield 4-2 12.667 Richmond 3-3 2.750 Madison 3-2 2.656 Greenville 1-3 0.714 Searsport 1-5 0.714 Temple Academy 1-2 0.626 Valley 0-6 0.000 Wiscasset/Boothbay 0-4 0.00 Rangeley Lakes 0-6 0.000

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