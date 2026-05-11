Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings &#8211; May 11

Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings – May 11

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings as of Monday morning, May 11th.

Class A North

  1. Oxford Hills 7-0 25.859
  2. Lewiston 6-2  30.703
  3. Edward Little 6-2 29.844
  4. Brewer 5-2 23.281
  5. Skowhegan 6-2 21.484
  6. Mt. Blue 2-4 17.109
  7. Bangor 3-6 11.406
  8. Hampden Academy 4-2 9.063
  9. Camden Hills 5-3 7.188
  10. Mt. Ararat 1-5 0.625
  11. Brunswick 0-7  0.000
  12. Messalonskee 0-6  0.000

Class A South

  1. Scarborough 7-1 25.625
  2. Cheverus 5-0  25.000
  3. Gorham 5-1  24.063
  4. Bonny Eagle 4-2  20.938
  5. Windham 5-2  13.750
  6. South Portland 4-2  10.000
  7. Biddeford 3-3 10.000
  8. Massabesic 4-3  8.438
  9. MBAT  2-4  6.875
  10. Westbrook 2-2  6.875
  11. Kennebunk 3-4  5.313
  12. Thornton Academy 2-5  3.750
  13. Noble 1-5  0.625
  14. Sanford 0-7  0.000
  15. Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 0-6  0.000
  16. Deering/Portland 0-6  0.000

Class B North

  1. Old Town 5-2  17.813
  2. Gardiner 4-1  16.953
  3. Nokomis  5-2  16.261
  4. Ellsworth 3-1  14.844
  5. Belfast 3-3  13.482
  6. Hermon  3-0 13.359
  7. Presque Isle  2-4 10.391
  8. MDI 3-4  10.391
  9. Lawrence 3-4  7.500
  10. Cony 3-1  5.625
  11. John Bapst 4-4  4.844
  12. Foxcroft Acadmy 1-6 0.625
  13. Caribou 0-4 0.000
  14. Waterville 0-6  0.000
  15. Oceanside 0-6  0.000

Class B South

  1. Medomak Valley 7-0  29.386
  2. Poland 6-2  28.901
  3. Leavitt 5-2  26.797
  4. York 4-0  19.714
  5. Lake Region 5-4  18.760
  6. Erskine Academy 6-1  14.856
  7. Fryeburg Academy 4-4  12.682
  8. Freeport 4-3  9958
  9. Mountain Valley 3-2  7.219
  10. Yarmouth 2-3  6.583
  11. Gray-New Gloucester 3-4  2.917
  12. Greely 3-4  2.917
  13. Spruce Mountain 1-4  1.500
  14. Wells 1-7  0.667
  15. Lincoln Academy 0-6  0.000
  16. Morse 0-4  0.000

Class C North

  1. Washington Academy 8-0  38.264
  2. Bucksport 7-1  29.174
  3. Sumner 5-1  15.0777
  4. Houlton/GHCA  4-1 14.423
  5. Central 5-1  13.516
  6. Narraguagus 4-3  11.518
  7. Mattanawcook Academy 4-1  10.781
  8. Winslow 4-2  9.000
  9. MCI 2-7  4.411
  10. Orono 3-2  4.333
  11. Mount View 2-4  3.667
  12. Fort Kent 2-3  1.250
  13. Dextere 1-5 0.625
  14. Calais 1-5 0.625
  15. GSA 0-6  0.000

Class C South

  1. Dirigo 7-0  26.109
  2. Telstar/Gould 4-0  16.802
  3. Lisbon  6-1  13.573
  4. Monmouth Academy 5-0  13.438
  5. Old Orchard Beach 4-0  13.200
  6. Oak Hill 4-3  10.078
  7. Sacopee Valley 3-6  8.111
  8. Carrabec 5-4  7.813
  9. Hall-Dale 1-5 2.813
  10. Mt. Abram 1-5  0.625
  11. Maranacook 0-6  0.000
  12. Winthrop/Kents Hill 0-3  0.000

Class D North

  1. Penobscot Valley 4-0  19.082
  2. Machias 6-1  14.503
  3. Jonesport-Beals 3-4  12.832
  4. Fort Fairfield 4-0  12.279
  5. Wisdom 4-0  10.542
  6. Penquis Valley 3-2  6.641
  7. Stearns 3-1  6.205
  8. Lee Academy 4-1  6.199
  9. Central Aroostook 2-2  4.881
  10. Bangor Christian 3-2  4.554
  11. Katahdin 3-0  3.550
  12. Woodland 2-3  2.924
  13. Southern Aroostook 2-4  2.449
  14. Deer Isle-Stonington 2-6  2.143
  15. Ashland 1-=2  1.868
  16. Schenck 1-2  0.714
  17. Washburn/Easton 1-3  0.714
  18. Shead 0-5  0.000
  19. Piscataquis 0-7  0.000
  20. Madawaska  0-5  0.00
  21. Hodgdon 0-3  0.000

Class D South

  1. North Yarmouth Academy 7-1  24.544
  2. Vinalhaven 5-1  18.239
  3. Forest Hills 6-1  18.150
  4. Buckfield 4-2  12.667
  5. Richmond 3-3  2.750
  6. Madison 3-2  2.656
  7. Greenville 1-3  0.714
  8. Searsport 1-5  0.714
  9. Temple Academy 1-2  0.626
  10. Valley 0-6  0.000
  11. Wiscasset/Boothbay 0-4  0.00
  12. Rangeley Lakes 0-6  0.000
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Categories: High School Softball, High School Sports

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