#4 Old Town Nips #5 Ellsworth 5-4

#4 Old Town Nips #5 Ellsworth 5-4

Photo Chris Popper

The #4 Old Town Coyotes broke a 3-3 tie with 2 runs in the bottom of the 6th and withstood an Ellsworth 7th inning rally to beat the Eagles 5-4 at the University of Maine on Thursday June 8th in the Class B Quarterfinals.

Hannah Wagstaff was in the circle for Ellsworth and allowed 9 hits and 5 runs. She struck out 6 and walked 4.

Emma Doucette started in the circle for the Coyotes and went 5.0 innings allowing 8 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 4 and walked 1. Haley Sirois picked up the win, pitching the final 2.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 1 run, striking out and walking 1.

Ellsworth had 11 hits, 5 of them being extra bases. Aalityah Manning had a double and triple. Sophie Lynch had 2 hits including a triple. Jayden Sullivan had a triple. Hannah Wagstaff had 2 hits with a double. Paige Johnson had 2 singles. Anna Stevens and Alex Bivins each had a single.

Ellsworth stole 4 bases and were caught stealing twice.

Taylor Madden had 2 hits including a triple and drove in 2 runs for the Coyotes. Gabby Cody and Alexis Degrasse each had 2 singles.Emily Wheeler had a double. Ava Brasslett, and Danica Brown each singled.

Old Town swiped 10 bases and was caught stealing once.

Ellsworth's season comes to a close with a record of 10-7

Old Town advances to the semifinals with a record of 13-4. The Coyotes will take on trhe winner of the Quarterfinal between #1 Nokomis and #8 Oceanside on Thursday night.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Categories: High School Softball
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket