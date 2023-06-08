4 Old Town Nips #5 Ellsworth 5-4

The #4 Old Town Coyotes broke a 3-3 tie with 2 runs in the bottom of the 6th and withstood an Ellsworth 7th inning rally to beat the Eagles 5-4 at the University of Maine on Thursday June 8th in the Class B Quarterfinals.

Hannah Wagstaff was in the circle for Ellsworth and allowed 9 hits and 5 runs. She struck out 6 and walked 4.

Emma Doucette started in the circle for the Coyotes and went 5.0 innings allowing 8 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 4 and walked 1. Haley Sirois picked up the win, pitching the final 2.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 1 run, striking out and walking 1.

Ellsworth had 11 hits, 5 of them being extra bases. Aalityah Manning had a double and triple. Sophie Lynch had 2 hits including a triple. Jayden Sullivan had a triple. Hannah Wagstaff had 2 hits with a double. Paige Johnson had 2 singles. Anna Stevens and Alex Bivins each had a single.

Ellsworth stole 4 bases and were caught stealing twice.

Taylor Madden had 2 hits including a triple and drove in 2 runs for the Coyotes. Gabby Cody and Alexis Degrasse each had 2 singles.Emily Wheeler had a double. Ava Brasslett, and Danica Brown each singled.

Old Town swiped 10 bases and was caught stealing once.

Ellsworth's season comes to a close with a record of 10-7

Old Town advances to the semifinals with a record of 13-4. The Coyotes will take on trhe winner of the Quarterfinal between #1 Nokomis and #8 Oceanside on Thursday night.

Get our free mobile app