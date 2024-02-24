#4 Orono Beats #3 Old Town 58-44 to Win Northern Maine Class B Championship [STATS/PHOTOS]
With the score tied at 39-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter, the #4 Orono Red Riots outscored #3 Old Town 19-5 in the 4th Quarter to win the Northern Maine Class B Boy's Championship 58-44 at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday, February 23rd.
Orono led 14-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 22-20 at the end of the 1st Half.
Orono was led by Pierce Walston with 29 points. Bergen Soderberg had 10 points. The Red Riots had 6 3-pointers on the night, with Walston sinking 3 3's, Sodenberg 2 3's and Will Francis 1 3-pointer. Orono was 8-10 from the free throw line.
Old Town was led by Emmitt Byther with 17 points and Grayson Thibeault with 10 points. The Coyotes had 7 3-pointers, with Aiden Gromm sinking 2 3's. Brendan Mahaney, Emmit Byther, Grayson Thibeault, DJ Francis and Tyler Priest each sank 1 3-pointer.
Old Town finishes their season with a 17-4 record.
Orono, now 18-3 will play #1 Oceanside, the Southern Maine Class B Regional Champion in the Class B State Final on Friday, March 1st at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Check out the stats from the game.
Line Score
Box Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Orono Boys
|14
|8
|17
|19
|58
|Old Town Coyotes Boys
|10
|10
|19
|5
|44
Orono
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Pierce Walston
|29
|7
|3
|6
|8
|Brady Hewes
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Caden Gray
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Kason Bagley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Caden Ewer-Cousins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ben Francis
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Bergen Sodenberg
|10
|2
|2
|-
|-
|Will Francis
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Jay Tweedie
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sebastian Vanidestine
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adam Sherman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mason Kenney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Noah Schaff
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Matt Allen
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|58
|16
|6
|8
|10
Old Town
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Aiden Gromm
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|Joey Campbell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jayden Powers
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tyler Michaud
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grayson Thibeault
|10
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Ethan Closson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bryson Madden
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brooks Vose
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DJ Francis
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Brady Fournier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brendan Mahaney
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Emmitt Byther
|17
|7
|1
|-
|-
|Brady Paradis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tyler Priest
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Jack Brawn
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|44
|11
|7
|1
|2
Check out the photos from the game.
Class B Boys Northern Maine Basketball Championship
