#4 Orono Beats #3 Old Town 58-44 to Win Northern Maine Class B Championship [STATS/PHOTOS]

Northern Maine Class B Boys Championship February 23, 2024 Photo Janet Vose

With the score tied at 39-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter, the #4 Orono Red Riots outscored #3 Old Town 19-5 in the 4th Quarter to win the Northern Maine Class B Boy's Championship 58-44 at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday, February 23rd.

Orono led 14-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 22-20 at the end of the 1st Half.

Orono was led by Pierce Walston with 29 points. Bergen Soderberg had 10 points. The Red Riots had 6 3-pointers on the night, with Walston sinking 3 3's, Sodenberg 2 3's and Will Francis 1 3-pointer. Orono was 8-10 from the free throw line.

Old Town was led by Emmitt Byther with 17 points and Grayson Thibeault with 10 points. The Coyotes had 7 3-pointers, with Aiden Gromm sinking 2 3's. Brendan Mahaney, Emmit Byther, Grayson Thibeault, DJ Francis and Tyler Priest each sank 1 3-pointer.

Old Town finishes their season with a 17-4 record.

Orono, now 18-3 will play #1 Oceanside, the Southern Maine Class B Regional Champion in the Class B State Final on Friday, March 1st at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Check out the stats from the game.

Line Score

Box Score

1234T
Orono Boys148171958
Old Town Coyotes Boys101019544

Orono 

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Pierce Walston297368
Brady Hewes0----
Caden Gray21---
Kason Bagley0----
Caden Ewer-Cousins0----
Ben Francis63---
Bergen Sodenberg1022--
Will Francis511--
Jay Tweedie0----
Sebastian Vanidestine0----
Adam Sherman0----
Mason Kenney0----
Noah Schaff42---
Matt Allen2--22
TEAM0----
TOTALS58166810

Old Town

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Aiden Gromm6-2--
Joey Campbell0----
Jayden Powers0----
Tyler Michaud0----
Grayson Thibeault103112
Ethan Closson0----
Bryson Madden0----
Brooks Vose0----
DJ Francis3-1--
Brady Fournier0----
Brendan Mahaney511--
Emmitt Byther1771--
Brady Paradis0----
Tyler Priest3-1--
Jack Brawn0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS4411712

Check out the photos from the game.

Class B Boys Northern Maine Basketball Championship

The #4 Orono Red Riots beat #3 58-44 to win the Class B Northern Maine Basketball Championship at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Friday, February 23rd.

