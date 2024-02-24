4 Orono Beats #3 Old Town 58-44 to Win Northern Maine Class B Championship [STATS/PHOTOS]

With the score tied at 39-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter, the #4 Orono Red Riots outscored #3 Old Town 19-5 in the 4th Quarter to win the Northern Maine Class B Boy's Championship 58-44 at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday, February 23rd.

Orono led 14-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 22-20 at the end of the 1st Half.

Orono was led by Pierce Walston with 29 points. Bergen Soderberg had 10 points. The Red Riots had 6 3-pointers on the night, with Walston sinking 3 3's, Sodenberg 2 3's and Will Francis 1 3-pointer. Orono was 8-10 from the free throw line.

Old Town was led by Emmitt Byther with 17 points and Grayson Thibeault with 10 points. The Coyotes had 7 3-pointers, with Aiden Gromm sinking 2 3's. Brendan Mahaney, Emmit Byther, Grayson Thibeault, DJ Francis and Tyler Priest each sank 1 3-pointer.

Old Town finishes their season with a 17-4 record.

Orono, now 18-3 will play #1 Oceanside, the Southern Maine Class B Regional Champion in the Class B State Final on Friday, March 1st at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Line Score

Box Score

1 2 3 4 T Orono Boys 14 8 17 19 58 Old Town Coyotes Boys 10 10 19 5 44

Orono

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Pierce Walston 29 7 3 6 8 Brady Hewes 0 - - - - Caden Gray 2 1 - - - Kason Bagley 0 - - - - Caden Ewer-Cousins 0 - - - - Ben Francis 6 3 - - - Bergen Sodenberg 10 2 2 - - Will Francis 5 1 1 - - Jay Tweedie 0 - - - - Sebastian Vanidestine 0 - - - - Adam Sherman 0 - - - - Mason Kenney 0 - - - - Noah Schaff 4 2 - - - Matt Allen 2 - - 2 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 58 16 6 8 10

Old Town

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Aiden Gromm 6 - 2 - - Joey Campbell 0 - - - - Jayden Powers 0 - - - - Tyler Michaud 0 - - - - Grayson Thibeault 10 3 1 1 2 Ethan Closson 0 - - - - Bryson Madden 0 - - - - Brooks Vose 0 - - - - DJ Francis 3 - 1 - - Brady Fournier 0 - - - - Brendan Mahaney 5 1 1 - - Emmitt Byther 17 7 1 - - Brady Paradis 0 - - - - Tyler Priest 3 - 1 - - Jack Brawn 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 44 11 7 1 2

