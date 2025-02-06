The #4 Penobscot Pioneers beat #5 Lewiston 4-1 on Wednesday night, February 5th. Thanks to our special High School Hockey correspondent Adrian Ellingwood here's the recap of the game.

On Wednesday night, the 5th of February, the Penobscot Pioneers and the Lewiston Blue Devils began their playoff journeys in Brewer. After a 7-4 Penobscot win in Lewiston back in December, a much lower scoring game saw the Pioneers advance for the third year in a row.

The first period was evenly-matched.. Both teams had opportunities on the power play, but neither side could convert. Lewiston outshot Penobscot 11-9 in a scoreless first period.

With 2:43 to go in the period, the Blue Devils had the best chance of the game. Abbie Derosier made a save in front of the net, and Lewiston was able to get a rebound shot, but it was sent across the face of goal with no one able to get on the end of it.

10 seconds later, Penobscot went on the power play after a penalty against Avaya Desjardins. The Pioneers weren’t able to capitalize on their second power play of the night, and it cost them. As Desjardins got out of the box, she almost immediately got the puck and had a breakaway. Desjardins fired the puck past Derosier, giving the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead on the road.

Penobscot responded almost immediately after the intermission. Less than 90 seconds in to the final period, Jordin Williams scored unassisted, and 13:33 remained in a 1-1 game.

Two minutes later, the Pioneers took the lead. Izzy Brideau scored, with assists from Ashlynn Dearborn and Jordin Williams, and 11:08 remained in a game that completely turned on its head within 5 minutes.

Brideau scored her second of the game, and gave Penobscot a two-goal lead with just 4:46 left in regulation. Williams was credited with the assist as the Pioneers had a 3-1 advantage.

With 2:54 to go, Brideau was sent to the box for tripping, and Lewiston had a crucial power play that almost had to be taken advantage of. However, that wasn’t the case, as Cayleigh Coleman scored a shorthanded goal with 1:41 remaining, effectively ending all hopes of a comeback.

The Pioneers advance to the Northern Maine regional semi-final for the third year in a row. Penobscot will face the Yarmouth/Freeport Clippers in a rematch of the previous two Northern Maine regional finals, both won by Yarmouth/Freeport

