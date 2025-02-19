4 Schenck Beats #1 Bangor Christian 35-29 in Class D Semifinals [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #4 Schenck Lady Wolverines beat the #1 Bangor Christian Patriots 35-29 on Wednesday, February 19th in a Class D North Semifinal matchup.

Schenck led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Bangor Christian led at the end of the 1st Half, 16-15. The Lady Wolverines led 25-19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Schenck was led by Addyson Freeman with 12 points. Mallory Brown had 8 points and Lidia Matarazzo had 7 points with a 3-pointer. The Lady Wolverines were 6-12 from the free throw line.

Bangor Christian was led by Lyndsie Durost with 9 points including a 3-pointer. Maris Kowalksi and Rivers Bradford each had 5 points. The Patriots were 4-6 from the free throw line.

#4 Schenck will now take on #2 Central Aroostook in the Class D Regional Finals on Saturday, February 22nd at 1 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Schenck Girls 9 6 10 10 35 Bangor Christian Girls 8 8 3 10 29

Box Score

Schenck

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Shayenne Morrison 0 - - - - Ella Osborne 0 - - - - Kylee Farnham 0 - - - - Addyson Freeman 12 5 - 2 4 Abigaile Hutchins 2 1 - - - Lidia Matarazzo 7 2 1 - - Paisley Brackett 0 - - - - Karleigh Freeman 0 - - - - Rheia Booton 0 - - - - Harlee Sprague 6 1 - 4 8 Hannah Ferguson 0 - - - - Maddyann Austin 0 - - - - Mallory Brown 8 4 - - - Brooklyn McAvoy 0 - - - - Ellora Peavey 0 - - - - TOTALS 35 13 1 6 12

Bangor Christian

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Maris Kowalski 5 2 - 1 2 Katherine Benjamin 3 - 1 - - Rivers Bradford 5 1 1 - - Meghan Remington 3 1 - 1 2 Addison Caldwell 0 - - - - Carley Andrews 0 - - - - Bella Cornwell 0 - - - - Caroline Walden 0 - - - - Lyndsie Durost 9 - 3 - - Hope Nesbitt 0 - - - - Corina Walden 4 1 - 2 2 TOTALS 29 5 5 4 6

