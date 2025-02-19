#4 Schenck Beats #1 Bangor Christian 35-29 in Class D Semifinals [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 18, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

The #4 Schenck Lady Wolverines beat the #1 Bangor Christian Patriots 35-29 on Wednesday, February 19th in a Class D North Semifinal matchup.

Schenck led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Bangor Christian led at the end of the 1st Half, 16-15. The Lady Wolverines led 25-19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Schenck was led by Addyson Freeman with 12 points. Mallory Brown had 8 points and Lidia Matarazzo had 7 points with a 3-pointer. The Lady Wolverines were 6-12 from the free throw line.

Bangor Christian was led by Lyndsie Durost with 9 points including a 3-pointer. Maris Kowalksi and Rivers Bradford each had 5 points. The Patriots were 4-6 from the free throw line.

#4 Schenck will now take on #2 Central Aroostook in the Class D Regional Finals on Saturday, February 22nd at 1 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Schenck Girls96101035
Bangor Christian Girls8831029

Box Score

Schenck

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Shayenne Morrison0----
Ella Osborne0----
Kylee Farnham0----
Addyson Freeman125-24
Abigaile Hutchins21---
Lidia Matarazzo721--
Paisley Brackett0----
Karleigh Freeman0----
Rheia Booton0----
Harlee Sprague61-48
Hannah Ferguson0----
Maddyann Austin0----
Mallory Brown84---
Brooklyn McAvoy0----
Ellora Peavey0----
TOTALS35131612

Bangor Christian

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Maris Kowalski52-12
Katherine Benjamin3-1--
Rivers Bradford511--
Meghan Remington31-12
Addison Caldwell0----
Carley Andrews0----
Bella Cornwell0----
Caroline Walden0----
Lyndsie Durost9-3--
Hope Nesbitt0----
Corina Walden41-22
TOTALS295546

 

Check out the photos

#1 Bangor Christian - #4 Schenck Girl's Semifinals

The #1 Bangor Christian Patriots took on the #4 Schenck Wolverines in a Class D Semifinal on Wednesday, February 19th in Bangor

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

