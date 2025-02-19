#4 Schenck Beats #1 Bangor Christian 35-29 in Class D Semifinals [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #4 Schenck Lady Wolverines beat the #1 Bangor Christian Patriots 35-29 on Wednesday, February 19th in a Class D North Semifinal matchup.
Schenck led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Bangor Christian led at the end of the 1st Half, 16-15. The Lady Wolverines led 25-19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Schenck was led by Addyson Freeman with 12 points. Mallory Brown had 8 points and Lidia Matarazzo had 7 points with a 3-pointer. The Lady Wolverines were 6-12 from the free throw line.
Bangor Christian was led by Lyndsie Durost with 9 points including a 3-pointer. Maris Kowalksi and Rivers Bradford each had 5 points. The Patriots were 4-6 from the free throw line.
#4 Schenck will now take on #2 Central Aroostook in the Class D Regional Finals on Saturday, February 22nd at 1 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Schenck Girls
|9
|6
|10
|10
|35
|Bangor Christian Girls
|8
|8
|3
|10
|29
Box Score
Schenck
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Shayenne Morrison
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ella Osborne
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kylee Farnham
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Addyson Freeman
|12
|5
|-
|2
|4
|Abigaile Hutchins
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Lidia Matarazzo
|7
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Paisley Brackett
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Karleigh Freeman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rheia Booton
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Harlee Sprague
|6
|1
|-
|4
|8
|Hannah Ferguson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maddyann Austin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mallory Brown
|8
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Brooklyn McAvoy
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ellora Peavey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|35
|13
|1
|6
|12
Bangor Christian
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Maris Kowalski
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|Katherine Benjamin
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Rivers Bradford
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Meghan Remington
|3
|1
|-
|1
|2
|Addison Caldwell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Carley Andrews
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bella Cornwell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Caroline Walden
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lyndsie Durost
|9
|-
|3
|-
|-
|Hope Nesbitt
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Corina Walden
|4
|1
|-
|2
|2
|TOTALS
|29
|5
|5
|4
|6
Check out the photos
#1 Bangor Christian - #4 Schenck Girl's Semifinals
