#4 Washington Academy No-Hits #5 Orono Winning 2-1 on Walk-Off Single
The #4 Washington Academy Raiders beat the #5 Orono Red Riots 2-1 on a walk-off single by Aubrey Faulkingham, with 2 out, scoring Lily Hennessey from 2nd in East Machias on Wednesday, June 5th.
Bella Cirone no-hit Orono, striking out 15, and walking just 1. Orono's 1 run was unearned.
Jillian Severance struck out 13 and didn't walk a batter for Orono. She only allowed 3 hits and Washington Academy's 2 runs were both unearned.
Avery Libby had 2 hits for the Raiders and Aubrey Faulkingham had the other. Libby swiped 2 bases.
Orono's season comes to an end with a 11-6 record.
Washington Academy is now 14-3 and will play the winner of the #1 Bucksport - #8 Central Quarterfinal, in the semifinals.
Get our free mobile app