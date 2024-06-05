4 Washington Academy No-Hits #5 Orono Winning 2-1 on Walk-Off Single

The #4 Washington Academy Raiders beat the #5 Orono Red Riots 2-1 on a walk-off single by Aubrey Faulkingham, with 2 out, scoring Lily Hennessey from 2nd in East Machias on Wednesday, June 5th.

Bella Cirone no-hit Orono, striking out 15, and walking just 1. Orono's 1 run was unearned.

Jillian Severance struck out 13 and didn't walk a batter for Orono. She only allowed 3 hits and Washington Academy's 2 runs were both unearned.

Avery Libby had 2 hits for the Raiders and Aubrey Faulkingham had the other. Libby swiped 2 bases.

Orono's season comes to an end with a 11-6 record.

Washington Academy is now 14-3 and will play the winner of the #1 Bucksport - #8 Central Quarterfinal, in the semifinals.