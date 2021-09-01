5 Week 1 High School Football Games Canceled Because of COVID [UPDATE]
As of Wednesday afternoon, September 1st, there are now 5 high school football games have been canceled because of COVID this weekend, September 3-4
Canceled so far were
- Hermon - Cape Elizabeth
- Oak Hill - John Bapst
- Stearns - Mount View
- MCI - Leavitt
- And just in Maranacook - Mountain Valley is canceled
None of those games will be made up. Stearns will play at Mount Desert Island High School Saturday, September 4th as MDI was facing a potential bye with Washington Academy dropping football last week. MDI will travel to Stearns later in September.
The Houlton at Ellsworth game was moved from Friday, September 3rd to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 4th because Houlton had bus transportation issues.
