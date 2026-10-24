Maine High School Football and Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Playoff Scores – October 23
Friday October 23rd was a very busy day for high school athletes throughout the State of Maine with High School Football games and Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball playoffs. Here are the scores.
Field Hockey Playoffs
- Noble 1 Bonny Eagle 0
- Windham 4 Marshwood 2
Football
- Bangor 42 Sanford 14
- Boothbay 52 Mount View 0
- Brunswick 34 Camden Hills 23
- Bucksport 62 Dexter 40
- Cheverus 44 Biddeford 8
- Cony 49 Gardiner 14
- Edward Little 35 Mt. Blue 0
- Foxcroft Academy 51 Brewer 8
- Fryeburg Academy 48 Skowhegan 32
- Freeport 34 Lisbon 0
- Greely 21 Falmouth 20
- Lawrence 60 Messalonskee 6
- Leavitt 14 Hermon 10
- MCI 23 Dirigo 16
- Marshwood 32 Kennebunk 16
- Massabesic 47 Scarborough 30
- Morse 42 Belfast 8
- Mountain Valley 26 Poland 21
- Oceanside 36 Medomak Valley 14
- Old Orchard Beach 22 Mt Ararat 20
- Old Town 68 Ellsworth 22
- Oxford Hills 34 Noble 14
- Portland 33 Deering 18
- Westbrook 21 Gorham 17
- Windham 41 Lewiston 6
- Winnacunnet (NH) 34 South Portland 14
- Winthrop 14 John Bapst 6
- Yarmouth 68 Gray-New Gloucester 0
Boys Soccer Playoffs
- Deering 1 Noble 0
- Ellsworth 1 MDI 0
- Marshwood 1 Kennebunk 0
Girls Soccer Playoffs
- Bonny Eagle 1 Portland 0
- Calais 2 Lee Academy 1
- Erskine Academy 3 MDI 2
- Greenville 3 Searsport 1
- Rangeley Lakes 2 Mountain Valley 0
Volleyball Playoffs
- Narraguagus 3 Sumner 0
- Woodland 3 Calais 1