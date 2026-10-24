Friday October 23rd was a very busy day for high school athletes throughout the State of Maine with High School Football games and Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball playoffs. Here are the scores.

Field Hockey Playoffs

Noble 1 Bonny Eagle 0

Windham 4 Marshwood 2

Football

Bangor 42 Sanford 14

Boothbay 52 Mount View 0

Brunswick 34 Camden Hills 23

Bucksport 62 Dexter 40

Cheverus 44 Biddeford 8

Cony 49 Gardiner 14

Edward Little 35 Mt. Blue 0

Foxcroft Academy 51 Brewer 8

Fryeburg Academy 48 Skowhegan 32

Freeport 34 Lisbon 0

Greely 21 Falmouth 20

Lawrence 60 Messalonskee 6

Leavitt 14 Hermon 10

MCI 23 Dirigo 16

Marshwood 32 Kennebunk 16

Massabesic 47 Scarborough 30

Morse 42 Belfast 8

Mountain Valley 26 Poland 21

Oceanside 36 Medomak Valley 14

Old Orchard Beach 22 Mt Ararat 20

Old Town 68 Ellsworth 22

Oxford Hills 34 Noble 14

Portland 33 Deering 18

Westbrook 21 Gorham 17

Windham 41 Lewiston 6

Winnacunnet (NH) 34 South Portland 14

Winthrop 14 John Bapst 6

Yarmouth 68 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Boys Soccer Playoffs

Deering 1 Noble 0

Ellsworth 1 MDI 0

Marshwood 1 Kennebunk 0

Girls Soccer Playoffs

Bonny Eagle 1 Portland 0

Calais 2 Lee Academy 1

Erskine Academy 3 MDI 2

Greenville 3 Searsport 1

Rangeley Lakes 2 Mountain Valley 0

Volleyball Playoffs

Narraguagus 3 Sumner 0

Woodland 3 Calais 1