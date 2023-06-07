5 Brunswick Beats #4 Brewer 4-3 in 8 Innings

The #5 Brunswick Dragons beat the #4 Brewer Witches 4-3 in 8 innings on Wednesday, June 7th in a Class A North Quarterfinal. The Dragons scored 1 run in the 7th to tie the game 3-3 and scored on a sacrifice bunt in the 8th for the win.

The game was played at the new Softball Complex at the University of Maine.

Sara Young the freshman concluded her inaugural season with a tough-luck loss for Brewer. She went the distance allowing 5 hits and 4 runs, 2 of which were earned. She struck out 6 and walked 3.

Caitlin Seitz pitched 6.0 innings for the Dragons, allowing 6 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 7 and walked 1. Ellie Sullivan picked up the win in relief pitching the final 2.0 innings, holding Brewer hitless. She walked and struck out 2 batters.

Sullivan had 2 hits to lead the Dragons. Sophia Morin and Skylar Augustine each doubled for Brunswick. Seitz had a single.

For Brewer Jordin Williams had 2 singles. Jillian Ford had a triple and Sara Young had a double. Emma Jameson and Madison Shaw had a single.

Brewer's season comes to a close with a 10-7 record.

#5 Brunswick improves to 11-6 and will play in the semifinals against the winner of #1 Oxford Hills vs. #8 Edward Little quarterfinal.