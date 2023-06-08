5 Machias Run-Rules #4 Woodland 14-0 in Class D Quarterfinal

The Machias Bulldogs banged out 18 hits, including 8 extra base hits and Jaida Case threw a 3-hitter as #5 Machias run-ruled #4 Woodland 14-0 in 5 innings in a Class D Quarterfinal.

Case allowed just 3 hits, striking out 7 and walking 1.

Maggie Allen had 3 hits, including a double and triple and drove in 5 runs to lead the Bulldog's offense. Skyler Tinker had 3 hits, including a double. Jaydin Anderson had 3 hits and a run batted in. Case had 2 hits including a triple. Maleah Rhodes had 2 doubles.,Cassandra Dahl had 2 hits, including a triple and drove in 2 runs. Chloe Savage had a double. Lauren Wood, and Emma Worcester each had a single.

The Bulldogs swiped 12 bases.

Nicole Cox had 2 of Woodland's 3 hits, including a double. Karleigh Smith had a single.

Brooke Smith was in the circle for the Dragons. She gave up 18 hits and 14 runs, 13 of which were earned. She struck out 7 and walked 2.

Woodland's season comes to an end with an 11-4 record.

Machais is now 11-3. They will play the winner of #1 Hodgdon vs. #9 Stearns Quaterfinal, in the semifinals.