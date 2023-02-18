6 East Grand Vikings Upset #3 Machias 45-27 in Class D Girls Quarterfinals [STATS & PHOTOS]

The #6 East Grand Vikings Girls Basketball Team only has 8 players on their team. On Saturday afternoon 6 of them combined for 45 points, and the Pioneers beat #3 Machias 45-27 in the 1st Class D Quarterfinal on Saturday afternoon.

East Grand led 8-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-11 at the end of the 1st Half. The Vikings were up 32-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

East Grand was paced by Phoebe Foss with 16 points, including 3 3-pointers. Emma Davis had 10 points. Madeline Cowger and Isabella Cowger each had a 3-pointer. The Vikings were 10-22 from the free throw line.

Machias was led by Kristin Grant who had 8 points including 2 3-pointers. Jaydin Anderson and Skyler Tinker each had 7 points. Jaida Case had a 3-pointer. The Bulldogs were 4-9 from the free throw line.

Machias' season comes to a close with a record of 15-4.

East Grand advances to the 1st Class D Girl's Semifinal on Wednesday night, February 22nd when they will play the Wisdom-Jonesport-Beals winner at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T East Grand Girls 8 12 12 13 45 Machias Girls 6 5 10 6 27

Box Score

Wisdom

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Victoria Gilman 4 1 - 2 3 Madeline Cowger 5 1 1 - - Emma Davis 10 3 - 4 12 Kailea Fish 0 - - - - Jayden Williams 5 1 - 3 4 Phoebe Foss 16 3 3 1 2 Isabella Cowger 5 1 1 - 1 Jenna Boyd 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 45 10 5 10 22

Machias

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Presley Day 0 - - - - Lauren Wood 0 - - - - Jaydin Anderson 7 2 - 3 6 Maleah Rhodes 0 - - - - Jaida Case 5 1 1 - - Skyler Tinker 7 3 - 1 1 Lauren Davis 0 - - - - Kristin Grant 8 1 2 - 2 Cassandra Dahl 0 - - - - Payge Sprowl 0 - - - - Sydney Phinney 0 - - - - Chloe Savage 0 - - - - Braelyn Avery 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 27 7 3 4 9

