#6 East Grand Vikings Upset #3 Machias 45-27 in Class D Girls Quarterfinals [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

#6 East Grand Vikings Upset #3 Machias 45-27 in Class D Girls Quarterfinals [STATS & PHOTOS]

Machias-East Grand Girls Quarterfinal February 18, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

The #6 East Grand Vikings Girls Basketball Team only has 8 players on their team. On Saturday afternoon 6 of them combined for 45 points, and the Pioneers beat #3 Machias 45-27 in the 1st Class D Quarterfinal on Saturday afternoon.

East Grand led 8-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-11 at the end of the 1st Half. The Vikings were up 32-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

East Grand was paced by Phoebe Foss with 16 points, including 3 3-pointers. Emma Davis had 10 points. Madeline Cowger and Isabella Cowger each had a 3-pointer. The Vikings were 10-22 from the free throw line.

Machias was led by Kristin Grant who had 8 points including 2 3-pointers. Jaydin Anderson and Skyler Tinker each had 7 points. Jaida Case had a 3-pointer. The Bulldogs were 4-9 from the free throw line.

Machias' season comes to a close with a record of 15-4.

East Grand advances to the 1st Class D Girl's Semifinal on Wednesday night, February 22nd when they will play the Wisdom-Jonesport-Beals winner at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
East Grand Girls812121345
Machias Girls6510627

 

Box Score

Wisdom

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Victoria Gilman41-23
Madeline Cowger511--
Emma Davis103-412
Kailea Fish0----
Jayden Williams51-34
Phoebe Foss163312
Isabella Cowger511-1
Jenna Boyd0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS451051022

Machias

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Presley Day0----
Lauren Wood0----
Jaydin Anderson72-36
Maleah Rhodes0----
Jaida Case511--
Skyler Tinker73-11
Lauren Davis0----
Kristin Grant812-2
Cassandra Dahl0----
Payge Sprowl0----
Sydney Phinney0----
Chloe Savage0----
Braelyn Avery0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS277349

 

Check out the photos from the game

Machias - East Grand Girls Class D Quarterfinals

The #3 Machias Bulldogs took on the #6 East Grand Vikings on Saturday afternoon, February 18th in a Class D Quarterfinal game
Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament, High School Sports, Tournament Scoreboard
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket