MDI Baseball Sweeps Presque Isle 15-5 and 18-8 [PHOTOS]

The MDI Trojans swept the Presque Isle Wildcats 15-5 and 18-8 in Bar Harbor on Monday, April 22nd.

Game 1

The Trojans won 15-5 outhitting the Wildcats 14-4 in a game called after 4.5 innings.

Jay Haney started on the mound for MDI and pitched 3 hitless innings, striking out 6 without walking a batter. Cal Hodgdon came on in relief, pitching the final 2.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 5 runs, striking out 3 and walking 1.

Jack Boone started on the mound for the Wildcat. He went 2.0 inning, allowing 6 hits and 8 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 5. Evan Ellis pitched the final 2.0 innings allowing 8 hits and 7 runs, striking out 1 and walking 2.

Cooper Boinske had a double for Presque Isle. Owen MacKinnon, Connor Bell and Braden Doughty each singled for the Wildcats.

Colin Sullivan led MDI's offense, going 3-3 with a double, driving in 3 runs and scoring 3 times. Cal Hodgdon, Nick Jacobs, Matthew Levesque and Spencer Grierson each had 2 hits, with Grierson stroking a double. Jay Haney had a single

Game 2

Jay Haney led the MDI offense, going 3-5, including a double, driving in 5 runs

Spencer Grierson was 4-5 driving in 2 runs. Colin Sullivan had 2 hits, with a double and drove in 4 runs. Matthew Levesque was 2-4. Cal Hodgdon, Nick Jacobs, James Downey and Mason LaPointe each singled for MDI.

Preston Tripp started on the mound for MDI pitching 4.0 innings, allowing 2 hits. He struck out 2 and walked 1. Spencer Grierson retired 1 batter allowing 3 hits and 7 runs, walking 2. Joey Wellman-Clouse pitched the final 1.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run, striking out and walking 1.

Ryan Blackstone started on the mound for the Wildcats, going 3.0 innings, allowing 3 hits and 8 runs. He walked 8 and struck out 3. Lane Carmichael went 2.1 innings allowing 9 hits and 10 runs, walking 2.

Eli Jandreau had 3 hits for Presque Isle, including a double, as he went 3-3 and drove in a run. Cooper Voinske, Grant Stubbs, Evan Ellis and Braden Doughty each singled.

MDI now 2-0 will play at Washington Academy on Wednesday, April 24th at 4:30 p.m.

Presque Isle is 0-2. They play at Houlton on Thursday, April 25th at 4:30 p.m.

Check out photos from the games courtesy of Walter Churchill!

MDI-Presque Isle Baseball April 22 The MDI Trojans hosted the Presque Isle Wildcats in a doubleheader on Monday, April 22nd Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

You can vote for the Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week once every 3 hours through Thursday night, April 25th at 11:59 by clicking HERE

You can also nominate someone for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week, for their performance April 22-27. Please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com with the athlete's name, school, and why they should be nominated. If you have stats to send with your nomination that would be great! Nominations are accepted through Sunday night, April 28th. Voting will begin on April 29th for the Week 2 Athlete of the Week!