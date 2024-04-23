Hermon Nips Old Town 2-1

The Hermon Hawks beat the Old Town Coyotes 2-1 on Tuesday afternoon April 23rd in Hermon.

Danny Fowler pitched a complete game for Hermon striking out 7 and allowing just 4 hits. He didn't walk a batter.

Owen Rand was the tough-luck loser for the Coyotes. He went 5.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 7 and walked 2. Alex McCannell came on in relief pitching the 6th inning, allowing 1 hit and striking out and walking 1.

Edgar Leclerc, Max Hopkins, Maddox Kinney, Danny Fowler and Sam Hopkins singled for Hermon.

Preston Vose, Brendan Mahaney, Jackson Lizzotte and Matt Brawn singled for the Coyotes.

Hermon is now 1-0.The Hawks will host the MDI Trojans on Thursday, April 25th at 4:30 p.m.

Old Town is 0-1. They will host Ellsworth on Friday, April 26th at 4:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on Ticket TV

You can vote for the Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week once every 3 hours through Thursday night, April 25th at 11:59 by clicking HERE

You can also nominate someone for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week, for their performance April 22-27. Please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com with the athlete's name, school, and why they should be nominated. If you have stats to send with your nomination that would be great! Nominations are accepted through Sunday night, April 28th. Voting will begin on April 29th for the Week 2 Athlete of the Week!