#6 Ellsworth Girls Defeat #11 Washington Academy 65-34 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #6 Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team defeated #11 Washington Academy 65-34 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, February 15th. Both teams combined for 68 foul shots!

Ellsworth jumped out to a 8-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 30-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 48-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray who had had 16 points, wile Addison Atherton had 15 points. Ellsworth was 22-37 from the free throw line, with Atherton going 8-12. Ellsworth had 3 3-pointers on the night. Morgan Clifford, Addison Atherton and Lily Bean each had a 3-pointer.

Washington Academy was led by Kelci Williams with 9 points. 10 Raiders scored on the night. They were 14-31 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers. Kaitlyn Smith and Izzy Crowley each had a 3-pointer.

Ellsworth is now 12-7 on the season and will play #3 MDI in the opening game of Tourney 2022 at the Cross Insurance Center at 4 p.m. on Friday, February 18th. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The pregame will start at 3:45 p.m.

Washington Academy ends their season at 8-10

Line Score

1234T
Washington Academy Girls41261234
Ellsworth Girls822181765

Box Score

Washington Academy

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
5Grace Gray200022
10Savannah Crowley211002
11Rachel Vose300036
12Kate Taylor000000
13Kaitlyn Smith310103
14Sarah Moulton422000
15Marissa Cates000002
20Carlotta Echerribar211000
21Raeanah Reynolds200024
23Addie Williams411022
24Kelci Williams9220510
25Izzy Crowley310100
TOTALS349721431

Ellsworth

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Abby Radel511035
3Alex Bivins000000
4Jocelyn Jordan211002
10Megan Jordan944012
11Morgan Clifford932122
12Aaliyah Manning000000
14Addison Atherton15321812
15Brooke Pirie100012
21Lily Bean8101510
23Anna Stevens000000
31Elise Sargent000000
33Grace Jaffray1677022
34Sophia Lynch000000
TOTALS65201732237
