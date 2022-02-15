6 Ellsworth Girls Defeat #11 Washington Academy 65-34 [STATS]

The #6 Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team defeated #11 Washington Academy 65-34 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, February 15th. Both teams combined for 68 foul shots!

Ellsworth jumped out to a 8-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 30-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 48-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray who had had 16 points, wile Addison Atherton had 15 points. Ellsworth was 22-37 from the free throw line, with Atherton going 8-12. Ellsworth had 3 3-pointers on the night. Morgan Clifford, Addison Atherton and Lily Bean each had a 3-pointer.

Washington Academy was led by Kelci Williams with 9 points. 10 Raiders scored on the night. They were 14-31 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers. Kaitlyn Smith and Izzy Crowley each had a 3-pointer.

Ellsworth is now 12-7 on the season and will play #3 MDI in the opening game of Tourney 2022 at the Cross Insurance Center at 4 p.m. on Friday, February 18th. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The pregame will start at 3:45 p.m.

Washington Academy ends their season at 8-10

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Washington Academy Girls 4 12 6 12 34 Ellsworth Girls 8 22 18 17 65

Box Score

Washington Academy

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 5 Grace Gray 2 0 0 0 2 2 10 Savannah Crowley 2 1 1 0 0 2 11 Rachel Vose 3 0 0 0 3 6 12 Kate Taylor 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Kaitlyn Smith 3 1 0 1 0 3 14 Sarah Moulton 4 2 2 0 0 0 15 Marissa Cates 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 Carlotta Echerribar 2 1 1 0 0 0 21 Raeanah Reynolds 2 0 0 0 2 4 23 Addie Williams 4 1 1 0 2 2 24 Kelci Williams 9 2 2 0 5 10 25 Izzy Crowley 3 1 0 1 0 0 TOTALS 34 9 7 2 14 31

Ellsworth