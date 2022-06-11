6 Hermon Upsets #2 Ellsworth 4-3 to Advance to Northern Maine Finals

The #6 Hermon Hawks upset the #2 Ellsworth Eagles in the Class B Northern Maine Semifinals on Saturday, June 10th in Ellsworth, winning 4-3.

Hermon jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning when Lyndsee Reed drove a pitch over the left-centerfield fence for a 2-run home run with 1 out.

Ellsworth answered, taking a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning. Aaliyah Manning walked to open the home half of the inning. Sophie Lynch reached on an error and then Jayden Sullivan singled driving in Manning. After Tyler Hellum lined out to short, Reece Hellum's ground out drove in a run.

In the top of the 2nd inning Hermon scored 2 more runs. Ava Dean singled and Braelyn Wilcox doubled, putting runners at 2nd and 3rd. After a out, Molly Simcox singled scoring Dean and Wilcox.

Hermon then replaced their starting pitcher, Lyndsee Reed with Katie Fowler.

Ellsworth-Hermon Semifinals June 11, 2022 Photo Chris Poppe Ellsworth-Hermon Semifinals June 11, 2022 Photo Chris Popper loading...

Fowler allowed only 2 hits from the 2nd through the 6th innings.

Ellsworth-Hermon Semifinals June 11, 2022 Photo Chris Popper Ellsworth-Hermon Semifinals June 11, 2022 Photo Chris Popper loading...

In the bottom of the 7th, Ellsworth threatened, as Hannah Wagstaff walked to start the inning. With 2 out Sophie Lynch singled and then stole 2nd to put the tying run at 3rd, and the winning run at 2nd. But Fowler was able to get the final out via strikeout to send Hermon to the Northern Maine finals

Tyler Hellum allowed 9 hits and 4 runs for Ellsworth. She struck out 4 and didn't walk a batter.

Reed allowed 1 hit and 3 runs in the 1st inning striking out 1 and walking 1. Fowler allowed just 2 hits, striking out 7 and walking 2.

Brae Wilcox had 2 doubles for Hermon. Faith Coombs and Lyndsee Reed each had 2 hits

Sullivan, Alicia Havey and Hannah Wagstaff singled for Ellsworth

Ellsworth's season comes to an end with a record of 14-5.

Hermon is now 11-8 and will play Winslow in the Class B North Finals on Tuesday, June 14th at Coffin Field at Brewer High School.