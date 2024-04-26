Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Thursday April 25

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball Games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, April 25th.

Baseball

Bangor Christian 7 Penobscot Valley 4

Bucksport 9 Dexter 0

Cheverus 6 Massabesic 0

Deering 4 Windham 3

Falmouth 7 South Portland 0

Hampden Academy 13 Bangor 11

Hodgdon 11 Southern Aroostook 9

Kennebunk 12 Bonny Eagle 8

Lincoln Academy 11 Medomak Valley 4

Marshwood 11 Westbrook 2

MDI 7 Hermon 2

Mount View 7 Belfast 0

Portland 7 Noble 4

Presue Isle 14 Houlton 7

Richmond 12 Carrabec 2

Sanford 8 Biddeford 7

Scarborough 9 Thornton Academy 3

Skowhegan 5 Mt. Ararat 4

Wells 4 Cape Elizabeth 2

Softball

Belfast 15 Mount View 4

Biddeford 9 Massabesic 6

Bucksport 7 Dexter 3

Central 12 MCI 7

Edward Little 14 Lewiston 0

Hampden Academy 18 Bangor 6

Hermon 8 MDI 3

Lake Region 9 Greely 9

Medomak Valley 10 Lincoln Academy 0

Penobscot Valley 19 Bangor Christian 1

Richmond 10 Carrabec 7

Skowhegan 13 Mt. Ararat 0

Southern Aroostook 3 Hodgdon 2

Spruce Mountain 15 Madison 11

Westbrook 15 Bonny Eagle 11

