Nokomis Softball Beats Lawrence 12-1

The defending Class B Northern Maine Nokomis Softball Team beat the Lawrence Bulldogs 12-1 on Wednesday, April 24th as Mia Coots struck out 14.

Coots allowed 3 hits and 1 run, walking 2 while striking out 14. She hit 3 batters.

Nokomis' bats were much hotter than the cold temps, as they collected 18 hits.

Raegan King was 3-4 with a pair of doubles, driving in a run. Addy Hawthorne was 3-4, with a double and 2 runs batted in. Coots helped herself at the plate, going 3-4 with 2 runs batted in. Hallie Coots, the catcher was 3-4. Sydney King was 3-4 with a double and 2 runs batted in. Jenna Sawtelle was 2-4 with a double and a run batted in. Makenzie Watson had a single.

Mackenzie McAvoy was in the circle for Lawrence. She struck out 7 and didn't walk a batter. 10 of the 12 runs were earned.

Kaylee Elkins batting leadoff was 3-3 with a pair of doubles for the Bulldogs.

Lawrence, now 1-3, will play at Belfast on Saturday, April 27th.

Nokomis, 2-1 will host Winslow on Friday, April 26th at 4 p.m.

