Narraguagus Beats Calais 23-3

The Narraguagus Knights beat the Calais Blue Devils 23-3 in Calais on Wednesday, April 24th. The game was called at the end of the 4th inning because of the 15-run rule.

Autumn Peterson started in the circle for the Knights, allowing just 1 run in 2.2 innings. She struck out 6 and walked 5. Natalie Stanwood pitched the final 1.1 innings striking out 6 and walking 2.

The Knights scored 9 runs in the 2nd inning, 4 in the 3rd and 10 runs in the 4th inning.

Stanwood helped herself at the plate going 1-5, driving in 5 runs and hit a 3-run homer. Trinity Morris was 2-4, driving in 4 runs with a double. Paidyn Cashman was 1-3 with a double and 1 run batted in. Cailin Chase was 2-5 with a double and 3 runs batted in. Emma Moores was 2-4 with 3 runs batted in.

Sarah Wentworth started in the circle for Calais pitching 3.0 innings. She allowed 3 hits and struck out 2 walking 9. Addison Ellswmore pitched the final inning walking 5.

Calais committed 8 errors in the game

Kayleigh Scott had the Lady Blue Devils lone hit.

Narraguagus is 2-1. They play host to Washington Academy on Friday, April 26th at 4 p.m.

Calais is 1-1. They play at Woodland on Friday, April 26th at 4 p.m.

