Hampden Academy Beats Bangor 18-6

The Hampden Academy Broncos Softball Team scored 3 runs in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd innings and then exploded for 9 runs in the 5th inning, beating Bangor 18-6 on Thursday, April 25th.

Kiera Gabric was in the circle for the Broncos. She allowed 3 hits, striking out 6 and walking 4. Of the 6 runs allowed, 2 were earned.

Cat Facchini was 3-4 with a double, driving in 4 runs. Laurali Parker leading off was 3-5, with a double and a run batted in. Gabric helped herself at the plate, going 1-2, walking twice, driving in a run and scoring 3 times. Meg Delahanty was 1-2 with 2 runs knocked in. Piper Parker and Charlie Tardif each had a single and a run batted in.

Taylor Clark allowed the 10 hits for Bangor. She struck out 2 and walked 10, uncorking 6 wild pitches.

Gabby Raymond had a homer to left field in the 2nd inning for the Rams. She was 2-3 with 2 runs batted in

Hampden Academy is 3-0 and hosts Lewiston on Saturday, April 27th at 1 p.m.

Bangor is 0-3. They will host Edward Little on Friday, April 26th at 4:30 p.m.

You can nominate someone for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week, for their performance April 22-27. Please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com with the athlete's name, school, and why they should be nominated. If you have stats to send with your nomination that would be great! Nominations are accepted through Sunday night, April 28th. Voting will begin on April 29th for the Week 2 Athlete of the Week!