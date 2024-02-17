6 MDI Girls Upset #3 Maranacook 64-42 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #6 MDI Girls raced out to a 20-0 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and upset the #3 Maranacook Black Bears 64-42 in a Class B North Quarterfinal on Friday night, February 16th.

MDI led 20-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-15 at the end of the 1st Half. MDI led 47-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray with 19 points. Lexi Tozier had 14 points and Sophia Brophy had 12 points. The Trojans drained 7 3-pointers in the game with Gray sinking 4 3's. Lily Norwood was deadly from the baseline, with 3 3-pointers. MDI was 3-4 from the free throw line.

Maranacook was led by Natalie Mohlar with 17 points, including 3 3-pointers. Celia Berdahl had 11 points. Emerson Davis had a 3-pointer. Maranacook was 4-8 from the free throw line.

Maranacook's season comes to an end with a 13-6 record.

MDI, now 14-6, advances to the semifinals on Wednesday, February 21st at 2 p.m. where they will play #2 Old Town with a 17-2 record. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our FREE downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Girls 20 16 11 17 64 Maranacook Girls 0 15 10 17 42

Box Score

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mia Shaw 0 - - - - Nora Paulsen 2 1 - - - Kelsea Noyes 0 - - - - Mallory Dunbar 0 - - - - Lexi Tozier 14 6 - 2 2 Emma Simard 0 - - - - Sage Sartin 0 - - - - Mollie Gray 19 3 4 1 1 Sophia Brophy 12 6 - - - Lily Norwood 9 - 3 - - Alexsandra Hanley 8 4 - - 1 Rylee Reece 0 - - - - Calleigh Trenholm 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 64 20 7 3 4

Maranacook

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Reagan Dwelley 0 - - - - Cooper Davis 4 2 - - - Emerson Davis 3 - 1 - - Kayla Dubois 0 - - - - Celia Bergdahl 11 5 - 1 2 Hadley Farwell 5 2 - 1 2 Natalie Mohlar 17 3 3 2 4 Eve Simcock 0 - - - - Alice Ferran 2 1 - - - Gracie Farrell 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 42 13 4 4 8

