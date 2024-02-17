#6 MDI Girls Upset #3 Maranacook 64-42 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #6 MDI Girls raced out to a 20-0 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and upset the #3 Maranacook Black Bears 64-42 in a Class B North Quarterfinal on Friday night, February 16th.
MDI led 20-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-15 at the end of the 1st Half. MDI led 47-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
MDI was led by Mollie Gray with 19 points. Lexi Tozier had 14 points and Sophia Brophy had 12 points. The Trojans drained 7 3-pointers in the game with Gray sinking 4 3's. Lily Norwood was deadly from the baseline, with 3 3-pointers. MDI was 3-4 from the free throw line.
Maranacook was led by Natalie Mohlar with 17 points, including 3 3-pointers. Celia Berdahl had 11 points. Emerson Davis had a 3-pointer. Maranacook was 4-8 from the free throw line.
Maranacook's season comes to an end with a 13-6 record.
MDI, now 14-6, advances to the semifinals on Wednesday, February 21st at 2 p.m. where they will play #2 Old Town with a 17-2 record. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our FREE downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|MDI Girls
|20
|16
|11
|17
|64
|Maranacook Girls
|0
|15
|10
|17
|42
Box Score
MDI
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Mia Shaw
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nora Paulsen
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Kelsea Noyes
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mallory Dunbar
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lexi Tozier
|14
|6
|-
|2
|2
|Emma Simard
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sage Sartin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mollie Gray
|19
|3
|4
|1
|1
|Sophia Brophy
|12
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Lily Norwood
|9
|-
|3
|-
|-
|Alexsandra Hanley
|8
|4
|-
|-
|1
|Rylee Reece
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Calleigh Trenholm
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|64
|20
|7
|3
|4
Maranacook
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Reagan Dwelley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cooper Davis
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Emerson Davis
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Kayla Dubois
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Celia Bergdahl
|11
|5
|-
|1
|2
|Hadley Farwell
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|Natalie Mohlar
|17
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Eve Simcock
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alice Ferran
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Gracie Farrell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|42
|13
|4
|4
|8
#6 MDI Girls Defeat #6 Maranacook
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper