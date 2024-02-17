#6 MDI Girls Upset #3 Maranacook 64-42 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#3 MDI-#6 Maranacook Girls Quarterfinals

The #6 MDI Girls raced out to a 20-0 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and upset the #3 Maranacook Black Bears 64-42 in a Class B North Quarterfinal on Friday night, February 16th.

MDI led 20-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-15 at the end of the 1st Half. MDI led 47-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray with 19 points. Lexi Tozier had 14 points and Sophia Brophy had 12 points. The Trojans drained 7 3-pointers in the game with Gray sinking 4 3's. Lily Norwood was deadly from the baseline, with 3 3-pointers. MDI was 3-4 from the free throw line.

Maranacook was led by Natalie Mohlar with 17 points, including 3 3-pointers. Celia Berdahl had 11 points. Emerson Davis had a 3-pointer. Maranacook was 4-8 from the free throw line.

Maranacook's season comes to an end with a 13-6 record.

MDI, now 14-6, advances to the semifinals on Wednesday, February 21st at 2 p.m. where they will play #2 Old Town with a 17-2 record. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our FREE downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Check out the stats from the game

Line Score

1234T
MDI Girls2016111764
Maranacook Girls015101742

 

Box Score

MDI

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Mia  Shaw0----
Nora Paulsen21---
Kelsea Noyes0----
Mallory Dunbar0----
Lexi Tozier146-22
Emma Simard0----
Sage Sartin0----
Mollie Gray193411
Sophia Brophy126---
Lily Norwood9-3--
Alexsandra Hanley84--1
Rylee Reece0----
Calleigh Trenholm0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS6420734

Maranacook

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Reagan Dwelley0----
Cooper Davis42---
Emerson Davis3-1--
Kayla Dubois0----
Celia Bergdahl115-12
Hadley Farwell52-12
Natalie Mohlar173324
Eve Simcock0----
Alice Ferran21---
Gracie Farrell0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS4213448

Check out the photos from Walter Churchill

#6 MDI Girls Defeat #6 Maranacook

The #3 MDI Girls upset the #6 Maranacook Black Bears 64-42 on Friday night, February 16th in a Class B North Quarterfinal

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

