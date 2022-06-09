7 MDI Trojans Fall to #2 Old Town Coyotes in Quarterfinals [PHOTOS]

The #7 MDI Trojans fell to the #2 Old Town Coyotes 10-4 in the Class B North Quarterfinals on Wednesday evening, June 8th at Mahaney Diamond on the University of Maine campus.

Old Town scored twice in the bottom of the 1st inning and never trailed. The game was 6-4 at the end of the 5th inning before the Coyotes scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to put the game away.

Gabe Gifford went 6.1 innings for Old Town. He allowed 4 hits, striking out 13 and walked 5. Aidan Rand got the final 2 outs in the 7th inning.

AJ Lozano started on the mound for MDI. He went 3.1 innings, allowing 6 hits and 3 runs. He walked 1. Jay Haney came on in relief and went 2.1 innings. He allowed 3 hits and 7 runs, although just 3 were earned. He struck out 1. Noah Keeley retired the final Coyote in the 6th inning.

Jackson Lizzotte was 2-4 for the Coyotes with a double and triple, driving in 3 runs. Noah Thibodeau was 2-4 with a run batted in and scored 3 runs. Peyton Vose had a triiple and run batted in. Connor McCannell was 2-4. Gifford, Preston Vose, Brendan Mahaney and Alex McCannell all singled.

The Coyotes swiped 7 bases. Connor McCannell, Noah Thibodeau and Alex McCannell each had 2 stolen bases and Gabe Gifford stole a base.

For MDI Quentin Pileggi was 2-4 with a double and run batted in. AJ Lozano and Jay Haney each had a single.

Old Town is now 12-6 and will play in the semifinals against the winner of the Winslow-Foxcroft Academy quarterfinal game.

MDI's season comes to an end with a 9-9 record.

Check out photos from the game