#7 Mount View Boys Upset # 2 Fort Kent 78-44 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #7 Mount View Mustangs Boy's Basketball Team upset the #2 Fort Kent Warriors 78-44 in a Class C Quarterfinal on Monday, February 19th at the Cross Insurance Center.
Mount View raced out to a 22-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 37-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Mount View outscored Fort Kent 25-8 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 62-32 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Mount View was led by Noah Hurd, who was celebrating his birthday, with 25 points. Wyatt Evanson had 17 points. Hurd drained 4 3-pointers in the game, while Stuart Knowlton had 2 3's. Mount View wa 8-13 from the free throw line.
Fort Kent was led by Ethan Daigle with 17 points while Caleb Lavertu had 10 points. Fort Kent sank 6 3-pointers, with Tobias Naranja having 3 3-pointers, Ethan Daigle had 2 3's and Aidan Jeffers had a 3-pointer. The Warriors were 8-16 from the free throw line.
Fort Kent's season comes to a close with a 12-7 record.
Mount View, now 14-6 will play in a Class C Semifinal against #3 Fort Fairfield, now 13-6, on Thursday, February 22nd at 2 p.m.
Check out the stats from the game
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Mount View Boys
|22
|15
|25
|16
|78
|Fort Kent Boys
|18
|6
|8
|12
|44
Box Score
Mount View
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Noah Hurd
|25
|6
|4
|1
|1
|Evan Fountain
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stuart Knowlton
|8
|1
|2
|-
|-
|Sam Cobb
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaden Bradeen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tanner Oathoot
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ben Richards
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Ben Osborne
|9
|4
|-
|1
|2
|Miles Carter
|8
|3
|-
|2
|2
|Brady Bryant
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cole Gerrish
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Aiden Davis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wyatt Evanson
|17
|8
|-
|1
|4
|Brandon Schanz
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Wyatt Bennett
|8
|3
|-
|2
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|78
|26
|6
|8
|13
Fort Kent
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Will Morneault
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|James Lamarre
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ethan Daigle
|17
|4
|2
|3
|6
|Caleb Lavertu
|10
|3
|-
|4
|4
|Tobias Naranja
|9
|-
|3
|-
|-
|Eddie Lewis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dominic Cyr
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Aidan Jeffers
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Mason Pelletier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Drew Deschaine
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Ricky Huang
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kim Kelly
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Gavin Severe
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|44
|9
|6
|8
|16
Check out the photos from the game.
#7 Mount View - #2 Fort Kent Boys Quarterfinals
