7 Mount View Boys Upset # 2 Fort Kent 78-44 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #7 Mount View Mustangs Boy's Basketball Team upset the #2 Fort Kent Warriors 78-44 in a Class C Quarterfinal on Monday, February 19th at the Cross Insurance Center.

Mount View raced out to a 22-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 37-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Mount View outscored Fort Kent 25-8 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 62-32 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Mount View was led by Noah Hurd, who was celebrating his birthday, with 25 points. Wyatt Evanson had 17 points. Hurd drained 4 3-pointers in the game, while Stuart Knowlton had 2 3's. Mount View wa 8-13 from the free throw line.

Fort Kent was led by Ethan Daigle with 17 points while Caleb Lavertu had 10 points. Fort Kent sank 6 3-pointers, with Tobias Naranja having 3 3-pointers, Ethan Daigle had 2 3's and Aidan Jeffers had a 3-pointer. The Warriors were 8-16 from the free throw line.

Fort Kent's season comes to a close with a 12-7 record.

Mount View, now 14-6 will play in a Class C Semifinal against #3 Fort Fairfield, now 13-6, on Thursday, February 22nd at 2 p.m.

Check out the stats from the game

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Mount View Boys 22 15 25 16 78 Fort Kent Boys 18 6 8 12 44

Box Score

Mount View

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Noah Hurd 25 6 4 1 1 Evan Fountain 0 - - - - Stuart Knowlton 8 1 2 - - Sam Cobb 0 - - - - Kaden Bradeen 0 - - - - Tanner Oathoot 0 - - - - Ben Richards 2 1 - - - Ben Osborne 9 4 - 1 2 Miles Carter 8 3 - 2 2 Brady Bryant 0 - - - - Cole Gerrish 0 - - - - Aiden Davis 0 - - - - Wyatt Evanson 17 8 - 1 4 Brandon Schanz 1 - - 1 2 Wyatt Bennett 8 3 - 2 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 78 26 6 8 13

Fort Kent

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Will Morneault 0 - - - 2 James Lamarre 0 - - - - Ethan Daigle 17 4 2 3 6 Caleb Lavertu 10 3 - 4 4 Tobias Naranja 9 - 3 - - Eddie Lewis 0 - - - - Dominic Cyr 1 - - 1 2 Aidan Jeffers 3 - 1 - - Mason Pelletier 0 - - - - Drew Deschaine 4 2 - - - Ricky Huang 0 - - - - Kim Kelly 0 - - - 2 Gavin Severe 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 44 9 6 8 16

Check out the photos from the game.