#7 Mount View Boys Upset # 2 Fort Kent 78-44 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#7 Mount View Boys Upset # 2 Fort Kent 78-44 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#2 Fort Kent vs. #7 Mount View February 19, 2024 Photo Janet Vose

The #7 Mount View Mustangs Boy's Basketball Team upset the #2 Fort Kent Warriors 78-44 in a Class C Quarterfinal on Monday, February 19th at the Cross Insurance Center.

Mount View raced out to a 22-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 37-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Mount View outscored Fort Kent 25-8 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 62-32 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Mount View was led by Noah Hurd, who was celebrating his birthday, with 25 points. Wyatt Evanson had 17 points. Hurd drained 4 3-pointers in the game, while Stuart Knowlton had 2 3's. Mount View wa 8-13 from the free throw line.

Fort Kent was led by Ethan Daigle with 17 points while Caleb Lavertu had 10 points. Fort Kent sank 6 3-pointers, with Tobias Naranja having 3 3-pointers, Ethan Daigle had 2 3's and Aidan Jeffers had a 3-pointer. The Warriors were 8-16 from the free throw line.

Fort Kent's season comes to a close with a 12-7 record.

Mount View, now 14-6 will play in a Class C Semifinal against #3 Fort Fairfield, now 13-6, on Thursday, February 22nd at 2 p.m.

Check out the stats from the game

Line Score

1234T
Mount View Boys2215251678
Fort Kent Boys18681244

 

Box Score

Mount View

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Noah Hurd256411
Evan Fountain0----
Stuart Knowlton812--
Sam Cobb0----
Kaden Bradeen0----
Tanner Oathoot0----
Ben Richards21---
Ben Osborne94-12
Miles Carter83-22
Brady Bryant0----
Cole Gerrish0----
Aiden Davis0----
Wyatt Evanson178-14
Brandon Schanz1--12
Wyatt Bennett83-22
TEAM0----
TOTALS78266813

Fort Kent

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Will Morneault0---2
James Lamarre0----
Ethan Daigle174236
Caleb Lavertu103-44
Tobias Naranja9-3--
Eddie Lewis0----
Dominic Cyr1--12
Aidan Jeffers3-1--
Mason Pelletier0----
Drew Deschaine42---
Ricky Huang0----
Kim Kelly0---2
Gavin Severe0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS4496816

Check out the photos from the game.

#7 Mount View - #2 Fort Kent Boys Quarterfinals

The #7 Mount View Mustangs upset the #2 Fort Kent Warriors winning 78-44 in a Class C Boy's Quarterfinal. The Mustangs will move on to play Fort Fairfield the #3 seed in the semifinals on Thursday, February 22nd

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket