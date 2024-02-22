#7 Mount View Boys Upset #3 Fort Fairfield 66-40 in Class C Semifinals

#3 Fort Fairfield - #7 Mount View Class C Semifinals February 22, 2024 Photo Janet Vose

The #7 Mount View Mustangs will make the trip back to Bangor from Thorndike, for the Regional Finals on Saturday night, as they upset the #3 Fort Fairfield Tigers 66-40. Mount View has now upset #2 Fort Kent and now #3 Fort Fairfield.

Fort Fairfield led 15-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Mount View outscored Fort Fairfield 24-8 to take a 32-23 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Mount View increased their lead in the 3rd Quarter outscoring the Tigers 17-7 to lead 49-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Mount View was led by Wyatt Evanson with 21 points. Noah Hurd had 16 points including a 3-pointer. The Mustangs were 21-27 from the free throw line.

Fort Fairfield was led by Micah Daigle with 12 points. Gradedon King-Rosado had a 3-pointer. The Tigers were 5-8 from the free throw line.

Fort Fairfield's season comes to an end with a 13-7 record.

Mount View, now 15-6 will take on #1 Calais, 17-3 in the Northern Maine Class C Regional Finals on Saturday, February 24th at 7:45 p.m.

Check out the stats from the game

Line Score

1234T
Mount View Boys824171766
Fort Fairfield Boys15871040

 

Box Score

Mount View

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Noah Hurd164156
Evan Fountain0----
Stuart Knowlton41-22
Sam Cobb0----
Kaden Bradeen0----
Tanner Oathoot0----
Ben Richards0----
Ben Osborne73-12
Miles Carter52-12
Brady Bryant0----
Cole Gerrish0----
Aiden Davis1--12
Wyatt Evanson219-34
Brandon Schanz31-11
Wyatt Bennett91-78
TEAM0----
TOTALS662112127

Fort Fairfield

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Gabe Theriault0----
Joel Cormier0----
Jacob Edgecomb31-11
Cayden Ala72-34
Cayden Ala0----
Brett Senal31-12
Graedon King-Rosado511--
Ethan Willard84---
Jacob Beaulieu0----
Micah Daigle126--1
Nick O'Neal0----
Ian Willard21---
Charlie Griffeth0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS4016158

Check out the photos from the game.

#7 Mount View - #7 Fort Fairfield Class C Semifinals

The #7 Mount View Mustangs continued their run of upsets beating #3 Fort Fairfield 66-40 in a Class C Semifinal on Thursday afternoon, February 22nd.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Categories: Boys Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament
Comments
