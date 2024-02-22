#7 Mount View Boys Upset #3 Fort Fairfield 66-40 in Class C Semifinals
The #7 Mount View Mustangs will make the trip back to Bangor from Thorndike, for the Regional Finals on Saturday night, as they upset the #3 Fort Fairfield Tigers 66-40. Mount View has now upset #2 Fort Kent and now #3 Fort Fairfield.
Fort Fairfield led 15-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Mount View outscored Fort Fairfield 24-8 to take a 32-23 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Mount View increased their lead in the 3rd Quarter outscoring the Tigers 17-7 to lead 49-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Mount View was led by Wyatt Evanson with 21 points. Noah Hurd had 16 points including a 3-pointer. The Mustangs were 21-27 from the free throw line.
Fort Fairfield was led by Micah Daigle with 12 points. Gradedon King-Rosado had a 3-pointer. The Tigers were 5-8 from the free throw line.
Fort Fairfield's season comes to an end with a 13-7 record.
Mount View, now 15-6 will take on #1 Calais, 17-3 in the Northern Maine Class C Regional Finals on Saturday, February 24th at 7:45 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Mount View Boys
|8
|24
|17
|17
|66
|Fort Fairfield Boys
|15
|8
|7
|10
|40
Box Score
Mount View
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Noah Hurd
|16
|4
|1
|5
|6
|Evan Fountain
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stuart Knowlton
|4
|1
|-
|2
|2
|Sam Cobb
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaden Bradeen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tanner Oathoot
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ben Richards
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ben Osborne
|7
|3
|-
|1
|2
|Miles Carter
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|Brady Bryant
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cole Gerrish
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Aiden Davis
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Wyatt Evanson
|21
|9
|-
|3
|4
|Brandon Schanz
|3
|1
|-
|1
|1
|Wyatt Bennett
|9
|1
|-
|7
|8
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|66
|21
|1
|21
|27
Fort Fairfield
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Gabe Theriault
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Joel Cormier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jacob Edgecomb
|3
|1
|-
|1
|1
|Cayden Ala
|7
|2
|-
|3
|4
|Cayden Ala
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brett Senal
|3
|1
|-
|1
|2
|Graedon King-Rosado
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Ethan Willard
|8
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Jacob Beaulieu
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Micah Daigle
|12
|6
|-
|-
|1
|Nick O'Neal
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ian Willard
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Charlie Griffeth
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|40
|16
|1
|5
|8
