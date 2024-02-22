7 Mount View Boys Upset #3 Fort Fairfield 66-40 in Class C Semifinals

The #7 Mount View Mustangs will make the trip back to Bangor from Thorndike, for the Regional Finals on Saturday night, as they upset the #3 Fort Fairfield Tigers 66-40. Mount View has now upset #2 Fort Kent and now #3 Fort Fairfield.

Fort Fairfield led 15-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Mount View outscored Fort Fairfield 24-8 to take a 32-23 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Mount View increased their lead in the 3rd Quarter outscoring the Tigers 17-7 to lead 49-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Mount View was led by Wyatt Evanson with 21 points. Noah Hurd had 16 points including a 3-pointer. The Mustangs were 21-27 from the free throw line.

Fort Fairfield was led by Micah Daigle with 12 points. Gradedon King-Rosado had a 3-pointer. The Tigers were 5-8 from the free throw line.

Fort Fairfield's season comes to an end with a 13-7 record.

Mount View, now 15-6 will take on #1 Calais, 17-3 in the Northern Maine Class C Regional Finals on Saturday, February 24th at 7:45 p.m.

Check out the stats from the game

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Mount View Boys 8 24 17 17 66 Fort Fairfield Boys 15 8 7 10 40

Box Score

Mount View

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Noah Hurd 16 4 1 5 6 Evan Fountain 0 - - - - Stuart Knowlton 4 1 - 2 2 Sam Cobb 0 - - - - Kaden Bradeen 0 - - - - Tanner Oathoot 0 - - - - Ben Richards 0 - - - - Ben Osborne 7 3 - 1 2 Miles Carter 5 2 - 1 2 Brady Bryant 0 - - - - Cole Gerrish 0 - - - - Aiden Davis 1 - - 1 2 Wyatt Evanson 21 9 - 3 4 Brandon Schanz 3 1 - 1 1 Wyatt Bennett 9 1 - 7 8 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 66 21 1 21 27

Fort Fairfield

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Gabe Theriault 0 - - - - Joel Cormier 0 - - - - Jacob Edgecomb 3 1 - 1 1 Cayden Ala 7 2 - 3 4 Cayden Ala 0 - - - - Brett Senal 3 1 - 1 2 Graedon King-Rosado 5 1 1 - - Ethan Willard 8 4 - - - Jacob Beaulieu 0 - - - - Micah Daigle 12 6 - - 1 Nick O'Neal 0 - - - - Ian Willard 2 1 - - - Charlie Griffeth 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 40 16 1 5 8

