#7 Presque Isle Beats #10 Bucksport as Cummings Scores 38 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

Malachi Cummings had a game-high 38 points and the #7 Presque Isle Wildcats defeated #10 Bucksport in Presque Isle on Wednesday, February 15th in a Class B Boys Prelim game.

Presque Isle led 12-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 26-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Wildcats led 44-37 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. In the 4th Quarter Bucksport drained 6 3-pointers while Presque Isle went 14-20 from the free throw line.

Cummings had 38 points for the Wildcats, scoring all of Presque Isle's 18 points in the 3rd Quarter. Cummings had 6 3-pointers, with Wyatt Young having 2 3's and Brayden Castonquay and Brent Greenlaw each hitting 1 3-pointer. Presque Isle was 18-27 from the free throw line with Cummings going 8-11.

Bucksport was led by Caden Blackwood and Evan Donnell with 16 points each. Donnell had 4 3-pointers and Blackwood had 2 3's. Collin McDougal, Gunny Cyr and Kamryn Webber each had a 3-pointer. Bucksport didn't attempt a free throw.

Bucksport's season comes to an end with a 8-11 record.

The 11-8 Wildcats will now play #2 Winslow in the Class B North Quarterfinals on Friday, February 17th at 8:30 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center.

Thanks to Jeff Clockedile for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Bucksport Boys1013142461
Presque Isle Boys1214182266

 

Box Score

Bucksport

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Evan Donnell1624--
Caden Blackwood1652--
Kamryn Webber931--
Jason Terrill42---
Collin McDougal511--
Gunny Cyr511--
Eli Bennett0----
Trent Goss0----
Connor Epprecht0----
Daynen Stewart0----
Jake Williams63---
TEAM0----
TOTALS61179--

Presque Isle

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Brent Greenlaw91144
Wyatt Young6-2--
Jasiah Wilson0----
Dawson Beaulieu0----
Brayden Castonguay6-136
Benjamin Turner0----
Jack Boone0----
Malachi Cummings3866811
Eli Mosher0----
Jack Buck51-36
Michael Langley0----
Jack Hallett21---
TEAM0----
TOTALS669101827
