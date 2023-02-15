7 Presque Isle Beats #10 Bucksport as Cummings Scores 38 [STATS]

Malachi Cummings had a game-high 38 points and the #7 Presque Isle Wildcats defeated #10 Bucksport in Presque Isle on Wednesday, February 15th in a Class B Boys Prelim game.

Presque Isle led 12-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 26-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Wildcats led 44-37 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. In the 4th Quarter Bucksport drained 6 3-pointers while Presque Isle went 14-20 from the free throw line.

Cummings had 38 points for the Wildcats, scoring all of Presque Isle's 18 points in the 3rd Quarter. Cummings had 6 3-pointers, with Wyatt Young having 2 3's and Brayden Castonquay and Brent Greenlaw each hitting 1 3-pointer. Presque Isle was 18-27 from the free throw line with Cummings going 8-11.

Bucksport was led by Caden Blackwood and Evan Donnell with 16 points each. Donnell had 4 3-pointers and Blackwood had 2 3's. Collin McDougal, Gunny Cyr and Kamryn Webber each had a 3-pointer. Bucksport didn't attempt a free throw.

Bucksport's season comes to an end with a 8-11 record.

The 11-8 Wildcats will now play #2 Winslow in the Class B North Quarterfinals on Friday, February 17th at 8:30 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center.

Thanks to Jeff Clockedile for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Bucksport Boys 10 13 14 24 61 Presque Isle Boys 12 14 18 22 66

Box Score

Bucksport

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Evan Donnell 16 2 4 - - Caden Blackwood 16 5 2 - - Kamryn Webber 9 3 1 - - Jason Terrill 4 2 - - - Collin McDougal 5 1 1 - - Gunny Cyr 5 1 1 - - Eli Bennett 0 - - - - Trent Goss 0 - - - - Connor Epprecht 0 - - - - Daynen Stewart 0 - - - - Jake Williams 6 3 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 61 17 9 - -

Presque Isle