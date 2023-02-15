#7 Presque Isle Beats #10 Bucksport as Cummings Scores 38 [STATS]
Malachi Cummings had a game-high 38 points and the #7 Presque Isle Wildcats defeated #10 Bucksport in Presque Isle on Wednesday, February 15th in a Class B Boys Prelim game.
Presque Isle led 12-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 26-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Wildcats led 44-37 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. In the 4th Quarter Bucksport drained 6 3-pointers while Presque Isle went 14-20 from the free throw line.
Cummings had 38 points for the Wildcats, scoring all of Presque Isle's 18 points in the 3rd Quarter. Cummings had 6 3-pointers, with Wyatt Young having 2 3's and Brayden Castonquay and Brent Greenlaw each hitting 1 3-pointer. Presque Isle was 18-27 from the free throw line with Cummings going 8-11.
Bucksport was led by Caden Blackwood and Evan Donnell with 16 points each. Donnell had 4 3-pointers and Blackwood had 2 3's. Collin McDougal, Gunny Cyr and Kamryn Webber each had a 3-pointer. Bucksport didn't attempt a free throw.
Bucksport's season comes to an end with a 8-11 record.
The 11-8 Wildcats will now play #2 Winslow in the Class B North Quarterfinals on Friday, February 17th at 8:30 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center.
Thanks to Jeff Clockedile for the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bucksport Boys
|10
|13
|14
|24
|61
|Presque Isle Boys
|12
|14
|18
|22
|66
Box Score
Bucksport
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Evan Donnell
|16
|2
|4
|-
|-
|Caden Blackwood
|16
|5
|2
|-
|-
|Kamryn Webber
|9
|3
|1
|-
|-
|Jason Terrill
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Collin McDougal
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Gunny Cyr
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Eli Bennett
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Trent Goss
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Connor Epprecht
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Daynen Stewart
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jake Williams
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|61
|17
|9
|-
|-
Presque Isle
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Brent Greenlaw
|9
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Wyatt Young
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|Jasiah Wilson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dawson Beaulieu
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brayden Castonguay
|6
|-
|1
|3
|6
|Benjamin Turner
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jack Boone
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Malachi Cummings
|38
|6
|6
|8
|11
|Eli Mosher
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jack Buck
|5
|1
|-
|3
|6
|Michael Langley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jack Hallett
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|66
|9
|10
|18
|27