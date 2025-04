8-Man Football Schedules Released for Fall of 2025

The 8-Man Maine High School Football schedules have been released for the Fall of 2025.

The 1st week of games are September 4-6 and the last week of countable games ae October 23-25.

Boothbay

Week 1 @ Telstar

Week 2 Old Orchard Beach

Week 3 @ Sacopee

Week 4 Traio

Week 5 Washington Academy

Week 6 BYE

Week 7 @ Valley

Week 8 Mount View

Bucksport

Week 1 Spruce Mountain

Week 2 Washington Academy

Week 3 @ Traip

Week 4 @ Stearns

Week 5 Valley

Week 6 Dexter

Week 7 @ Telstar

Week 8 @ Orono

Camden Hills

Week 1 @ Waterville

Week 2 Mt. Ararat

Week 3 Ellsworth

Week 4 Houlton

Week 5 Cape Elizaethe

Week 6 @ Gray-New Gloucester

Week 7 @ MDI

Week 8 @ Lake Region

Cape Elizabeth

Week 1 Gray-New Gloucester

Week 2 @ Yarmouth

Week 3 @ Lake Region

Week 4 Sacopee

Week 5 @ Camden Hills

Week 6 Spruce Mountain

Week 7 Mount Ararat

Week 8 @ Old Orchard Beach

Dexter

Week 1 @ Washington Academy

Week 2 Valley

Week 3 @ Mount View

Week 4 Orono

Week 5 @ Stearns

Week 6 @ Bucksport

Week 7 Houlton

Week 8 Spruce Mountain

Ellsworth

Week 1 @ Lake Tegion

Week 2 Houltons

Week 3 @ Camden Hills

Week 4 Waterville

Week 5 MDI

Week 6 Stearns

Week 7 BYE

Week 8 @ Mount Ararat

Gray-New Gloucester

Week 1 @ Cape Elizabeth

Week 2 Sacopee

Week 3 @ Mount Ararat

Week 4 Spruce Mountain

Week 5 @ Yarmouth

Week 6 Camden Hills

Week 7 Lake Region

Week 8 @ Waterville

Houlton

Week 1 MDI

Week 2 @ Ellsworth

Week 3 @ Orono

Week 4 @ Camden Hills

Week 5 Waterville

Week 6 Washington Academy

Week 7 @ Dexter

Week 8 BYE

Lake Region

Week 1 Ellsworth

Week 2 @ MDI

Week 3 Cape Elizabeth

Week 4 @ Yarmouth

Week 5 Mount Ararat

Week 6 @ Old Orchard Beach

Week 7 @ Gray-New Gloucester

Week 8 Camden Hills

MDI

Week 1 @ Houlton

Week 2 Lake Region

Week 3 @ Waterville

Week 4 Mount Ararat

Week 5 @ Ellsworth

Week 6 Orono

Week 7 Camden Hills

Week 8 @ Yarmouth

Mount Ararat

Week 1 Yarmouth

Week 2 @ Camden Hills

Week 3 Gray-New Gloucester

Week 4 @ MDI

Week 5 @ Lake Region

Week 6 Waterville

Week 7 @ Cape Elizabeth

Week 8 Ellsworth

Mount View

Week 1 BYE

Week 2 Traip

Week 3 Dexter

Week 4 @ Washington Academy

Week 5 @ Telstar

Week 6 Valley

Week 7 Sacopee

Week 8 @ Boothbay

Old Orchard Beach

Week 1 Orono

Week 2 @ Boothbay

Week 3 @Stearns

Week 4 Telstar

Week 5 @ Sacopee

Week 6 Lake Region

Week 7 @ Traip

Week 8 Cape Elizabeth

Orono

Week 1 @ Old Orchard Beach

Week 2 Stearns

Week 3 Houlton

Week 4 @ Dexter

Week 5 Traip Academy

Week 6 @ MDI

Week 7@ Washington Academy

Week 8 Bucksport

Sacopee

Week 1 @ Traip

Week 2 @ Gray-New Gloucester

Week 3 Boothbay

Week 4 @ Cape Elizabeth

Week 5 Old Orchard Beach

Week 6 Telstar

Week 7 @ Mount View

Week 8 Stearns

Spruce Mountain

Week 1 @ Bucksport

Week 2 Waterville

Week 3 Yarmouth

Week 4 @ Gray-New Gloucester

Week 5 BYE

Week 6 @ Cape Elizabeth

Week 7 Stearns

Week 8 @ Dexter

Stearns

Week 1 Valley

Week 2 @ Orono

Week 3 Old Orchard Beach

Week 4 Bucksport

Week 5 Dexter

Week 6 @ Ellsworth

Week 7 @ Spruce Mountain

Week 8 @ Sacopee

Telstar

Week 1 Boothbay

Week 2 BYE

Week 3 @ Valley

Week 4 @ Old Orchard Beach

Week 5 Mount View

Week 6 @ Sacopee Valley

Week 7 Bucksport

Week 8 Traip Academy

Traip Academy

Week 1 Sacopee

Week 2 @ Mount View

Week 3 Bucksport

Week 4 @ Boothbay

Week 5 @ Orono

Week 6 Yarmouth

Week 7 Old Orchard Beach

Week 8 @ Telstar

Washington Academy

Week 1 Dexter

Week 2 @ Bucksport

Week 3 BYE

Week 4 Mount View

Week 5 @ Boothbay

Week 6 @ Houlton

Week 7 Orono

Week 8 @Valley

Waterville

Week 1 Camden Hills

Week 2 @ Spruce Mountain

Week 3 MDI

Week 4 @ Ellsworth

Week 5 @ Houlton

Week 6 @ Mount Ararat

Week 7 Yarmouth

Week 8 Gray- New Gloucester

Valley

Week 1 @ Stearns

Week 2 @ Dexter

Week 3 Telstar

Week 4 BYE

Week 5 @ Bucksport

Week 6 @ Mount View

Week 7 Boothbay

Week 8 Washington Academy

Yarmouth

Week 1 @ Mount Ararat

Week 2 Cape Elizabeth

Week 3 @Spruce Mountain

Week 4 Lake Region

Week 5 Gray-New Gloucester

Week 6 @ Traip

Week 7 @ Waterville

Week 8 MDI

