Thursday, April 16th was the 1st day that Maine High Schools could play countable baseball, softball, tennis and lacrosse games. Here are the scores of games that were reported and played on Thursday, April 16th.

Be sure to check back every day, Tuesday-Sunday as we will be posting all the games that were played and reported.

Baseball

Buckfield 8 Vinalhaven/North Haven 1

Carrabec 6 Forest Hills 5

Lake Region 10 Poland 1

Sacopee Valley 25 Traip Academy 0

Wells 3 Freeport 0

Softball

Buckfield 6 Vinalhaven 5

Forest Hills 10 Carrabec 7

Freeport 23 Wells 2

Poland 10 Lake Region 7

Scarborough 7 MBAT 3

Winslow 13 MCI 3

Boys Lacrosse

Deering 15 Kennebunk 9

Edward Little 13 Oxford Hills 2

Erskine Academy 13 Camden Hills 3

Falmouth 9 Scarborough 2

Gorham 17 Cheverus/Waynflete 4

Mount Ararat 15 Morse 14

North Yarmouth Academy 5 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 4

Windham 15 Portland 5

Yarmouth 10 Greely 3

York 7 Freeport 3

Girls Lacrosse

Biddeford 4 South Portland 2

Cape Elizabeth 16 Waynflete 3

Falmouth 7 Gorham 5

Gardiner/Hall-Dale 16 Erskine Academy 4

Hampden Academy/Brewer/GSA/Hermon 14 Leavitt 1

Kennebunk 15 Freeport 4

MaranacookWinthrop 18 Lincoln Academy 1

Messalonske 4 Cony 3

Mount Ararat 16 Morse 5

Oxford Hills 8 Edward Little 6

Sanford 9 Portland 8

Traip Academy 11 Deering 5

Wells 3 York 2

Yarmouth 12 Massabesic 6

Boys Tennis

Gorham 5 Sanford 0

MCI 5 Oceanside 0

Marshwood 4 Kennebunk 1

Mount Ararat 4 Edward Little 1

Mt. Blue 5 Skowhegan 0

Morse 4 Gardiner 1

Scarborough 5 Windham 0

South Portland 3 Westbrook 2

Thornton Academy 5 Portland 0

Waynflete 5 North Yarmouth Academy 0

Girls Tennis

Bangor 4 Hampden Academy 1

Cheverus 5 Deering 0

Falmouth 5 Bonny Eagle 0

Lewiston 5 Oxford Hills 0

Marshwood 3 Kennebunk 2

Mount Ararat 3 Edward Little 2

Sanford 4 Gorham 1

Scarborough 3 Windham 2

Skowhegan 5 Mt. Blue 0

Thornton Academy 4 Portland 1

Winslow 3 Medomak Valley 2

Yarmouth 5 Greely 0

Get our free mobile app