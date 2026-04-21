Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results – April 20
Here are the High School, Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, April 20th.
Be sure to check back every day, Tuesday-Sunday as we report the scores.
Baseball
- No regular season games played/reported
Softball
- No regular season games played/reported
Girls Lacrosse
- No regular season games played/reported
Boys Lacrosse
- Morse 10 Brewer 0
Girls Tennis
- Erskine Academy 4 Gardiner 1
- Waterville 5 Belfast 0
Boys Tennis
- Gardiner 3 Erskine Academy 2
- Waterville 5 Belfast 0
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