Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results &#8211; April 20

Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results – April 20

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Here are the High School, Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, April 20th.

Be sure to check back every day, Tuesday-Sunday as we report the scores.

Baseball

  • No regular season games played/reported

Softball

  • No regular season games played/reported

Girls Lacrosse

  • No regular season games played/reported

Boys Lacrosse

  • Morse 10 Brewer 0

Girls Tennis

  • Erskine Academy 4 Gardiner 1
  • Waterville 5 Belfast 0

Boys Tennis

  • Gardiner 3 Erskine Academy 2
  • Waterville 5 Belfast 0
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Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: High School Baseball, High School Lacrosse, High School Softball, High School Sports, High School Tennis

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