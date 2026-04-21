Here are the High School, Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, April 20th.

Be sure to check back every day, Tuesday-Sunday as we report the scores.

Baseball

No regular season games played/reported

Softball

No regular season games played/reported

Girls Lacrosse

No regular season games played/reported

Boys Lacrosse

Morse 10 Brewer 0

Girls Tennis

Erskine Academy 4 Gardiner 1

Waterville 5 Belfast 0

Boys Tennis

Gardiner 3 Erskine Academy 2

Waterville 5 Belfast 0

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