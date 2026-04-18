Here are the High School, Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday April 17th.

Be sure to check back every day, Tuesday-Sunday as we report the scores.

Baseball

Telstar 5 Carrabec 2

Softball

Telstart/Gould 8 Carrabec 6

Girls Lacrosse

Mount Blue 14 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 4

Windham 13 Cheverus 9

Boys Lacrosse

Cape Elizabeth 8 South Portland 5

Lewiston 11 Bangor 10

Maranacook/Winthrop 0 Mt. Blue 0

Messalonskee 14 Oak Hill 0

Girls Tennis

Hampden Academy 5 MDI 0

Madison 5 Mountain Valley 0

Morse 5 Gardiner 0

Oak Hill 4 Dirigo 1

Schenck 4 Woodland 0

Boys Tennis

Brewer 4 Lewiston 1

Hampden Academy 4 MDI 1

Mountain Valley 4 Madison 1

Schenck/Stearns 5 Woodland 0

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