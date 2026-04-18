Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results – April 17
Here are the High School, Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday April 17th.
Be sure to check back every day, Tuesday-Sunday as we report the scores.
Baseball
- Telstar 5 Carrabec 2
Softball
- Telstart/Gould 8 Carrabec 6
Girls Lacrosse
- Mount Blue 14 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 4
- Windham 13 Cheverus 9
Boys Lacrosse
- Cape Elizabeth 8 South Portland 5
- Lewiston 11 Bangor 10
- Maranacook/Winthrop 0 Mt. Blue 0
- Messalonskee 14 Oak Hill 0
Girls Tennis
- Hampden Academy 5 MDI 0
- Madison 5 Mountain Valley 0
- Morse 5 Gardiner 0
- Oak Hill 4 Dirigo 1
- Schenck 4 Woodland 0
Boys Tennis
- Brewer 4 Lewiston 1
- Hampden Academy 4 MDI 1
- Mountain Valley 4 Madison 1
- Schenck/Stearns 5 Woodland 0
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17 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Story Land
Hopefully, this information will help you plan your visit to Story Land. Get more information from the Story Land website.