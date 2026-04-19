Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results &#8211; April 18

Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results – April 18

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Here are the High School, Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, April 18th.

Be sure to check back every day, Tuesday-Sunday as we report the scores.

Baseball

  • No regular season games reported

Softball

  • No regular season games reported

Girls Lacrosse

  • Bonny Eagle 10 Cony 4
  • Falmouth 8 Greely 7
  • Lincoln Academy 9 Northern Maine Moose 5
  • Nokomis/MCI 9 Winslow/Lawrence 0
  • North Yarmouth Academy 13 South Portland 2

Boys Lacrosse

  • Lincoln Academy 10 Northern Maine Moose 4

Girls Tennis

  • Orono 5 Piscataquis 0

Boys Tennis

  • Orono 4 Piscataquis 0
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Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: High School Baseball, High School Lacrosse, High School Softball, High School Sports, High School Tennis

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