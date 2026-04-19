Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results – April 18
Here are the High School, Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, April 18th.
Be sure to check back every day, Tuesday-Sunday as we report the scores.
Baseball
- No regular season games reported
Softball
- No regular season games reported
Girls Lacrosse
- Bonny Eagle 10 Cony 4
- Falmouth 8 Greely 7
- Lincoln Academy 9 Northern Maine Moose 5
- Nokomis/MCI 9 Winslow/Lawrence 0
- North Yarmouth Academy 13 South Portland 2
Boys Lacrosse
- Lincoln Academy 10 Northern Maine Moose 4
Girls Tennis
- Orono 5 Piscataquis 0
Boys Tennis
- Orono 4 Piscataquis 0
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17 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Story Land
Hopefully, this information will help you plan your visit to Story Land. Get more information from the Story Land website.