Here are the High School, Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, April 18th.

Be sure to check back every day, Tuesday-Sunday as we report the scores.

Baseball

No regular season games reported

Softball

No regular season games reported

Girls Lacrosse

Bonny Eagle 10 Cony 4

Falmouth 8 Greely 7

Lincoln Academy 9 Northern Maine Moose 5

Nokomis/MCI 9 Winslow/Lawrence 0

North Yarmouth Academy 13 South Portland 2

Boys Lacrosse

Lincoln Academy 10 Northern Maine Moose 4

Girls Tennis

Orono 5 Piscataquis 0

Boys Tennis

Orono 4 Piscataquis 0

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