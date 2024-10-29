Ace Flagg Commits to Maine

Ace Flagg, the twin brother of Cooper Flagg announced on his Instagram Account today, October 29th that he was committing to attending the University of Maine to play for the Men's Basketball Program.

Ace along with his brother Cooper were instrumental in the Nokomis Warriors winning their 1st Gold Ball for the Boy's program 4 years ago.

After his freshman year, he transferred along with his brother Cooper to Montverde Academy in Florida. This past summer he transferred to Greensboro Day School in North Carolina.

Ace is listed as 6 foot 7 inches and 180 pounds.

Kelly Flagg, mother of Ace and Cooper attended the University of Maine where she played for the Women's Basketball Team, at that time under her maiden name Kelly Bowman.

The Maine Black Bears Men's Basketball Team opens the season at Duke, where Ace's brother Cooper, is starting on Monday, November 4th. The game tips off at 7 p.m. and you can hear Ron Lisnet's call of the game and the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.