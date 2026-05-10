Maine Baseball fell to the UMass Lowell Riverhawks on Saturday, 7-6 at Mahaney Diamond. UMass Lowell led 7-1 at the end of the 5th inning, but Maine's rally came up short.

Maine hit 3 home runs in the game. Shane Andrus hit a solo homer in the 2nd inning, his 5th of the season. Brody Rasmussen hit a 2-run homer in the 6th inning, his 4th of the season and Quinn Murphy hit a 2-run homer in the 7th inning, his 4th of the season.

Vaun Larisa took the loss for Maine, with his record dropping to 3-4. He went 4.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 6 runs, none of which were earned. He struck out 1 and walked 3. Pierce Friedman pitched the final 5.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 1 run. He struck out 2 and walked 2.

Chris Bear and Brody Rasmussen each had 2 hits for Maine.

Maine falls to 17-29 and UMass Lowell improves to 18-27. The 2 teams will play the final game of the 3-game series on Sunday afternoon, May 10th at 12 noon.

America East Conference Standings

Bryant 14-5 UMBC 12-9 Maine 11-9 Bryant 12-11 UAlbany 8-11 UMass-Lowell 8-12 NJIT 6-15